PS5: Sony takes drastic action – Thousands of PS5 owners banned

Castle – The most anticipated price after Sony in September PlayStation 5 Announced by Japan Electronics Company “PS Plus Collection“Ahead. This is a collection Video gamesWho to switch to new Consoles Make it even tastier. After some players have ruthlessly used this bonus Money Wanted to do, comes into practice Sony Strictly now.

PlayStation: Sony offers PS5 players “PS Plus Collection” – it is behind

But what’s behind it? “PS Plus Collection“? So far, there are 20 games in the collection that “PlayStation Plus” members can download for free on the new console. Including classics such as “Last for us“And”God of War“. Is the offer still high Games Currently unknown.

Still, it has to work Gamer And for PlayStation lovers, this is a beautiful thing. However, some players have tried to use it recently Sony-Beat Collection: How Game Pro It has been announced that some PlayStation 5 players have sold their credentials to allow others to access the PS Plus collection.

PS5 Players Offer Sony Collection on eBay – PlayStation 4 Owners Will Benefit

Because even if given Video games New PS5 Benefiting from improved loading times and standard frame rates, games can be played PlayStation 4 As long as they were before PS5 Has been installed. Some gamers took advantage of this.

So that was above EBay Keep multiple BSN (PlayStation Network) login credentials. As pcgames.de That too was reported to be there Game Collection Available on the net for around 7 to 10 euros. In this case, the buyers only had to provide their BSN data to the seller so that the seller could collect Sony You need to enable it on your respective PlayStation account. Buyers need only one active one PS Plus Member.

Sony reacts to trade in PS5 collection: Thousands of PS5 owners banned

For all PS5 players who already have large sums EuroBills before their eyes, however, the plan backfired: The Seller Now expect that to be their PlayStationAccount Related to them, new PS5 Life from SonyNetwork blocked. I.e. many more in the future Services On top of that PlayStation 5 Can’t use – even if they’ve already paid.

Thousands of BSN accounts have been blocked, and according to social debate, these accounts are HK.LayPlayStationHK ), And it’s common to get Sony’s PS collection service for PS Plus, which includes free server PS4 games. pic.twitter.com/ECWPRgVuO2 – Wang Jihu (hi Jihuang) November 26, 2020

Even with that PlayStation-Network Can Consoles No longer connects to making online gaming possible, and ensures anything MultiplayerMethods for affected players are no longer available. But that’s not all: once a console is blocked it helps out loud Sony No new account. Buyers However, getting away with a black eye should only be banned for two months. (Nail Accoun)