PTS ” Life Goes On ‘Begins History No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Nov 30, 2020 0 Comments
BTS

Plus, Shawn Mendes And Justin BieberControls “Monster” with the Hot 100 in 8th place.

The Hot 100 mixes all types of US streaming (official audio and official video), radio broadcasting and sales data. All charts (dated December 5) will be updated on Billboard.com tomorrow (Dec. 1). For all chart messages, you can follow ill billboard and ill billboard charts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Here is an in-depth look at the “Life Goes On” coronation, which was released on November 20 at Bighit Entertainment / Columbia Records as part of PTS ‘new album. Both, No Opening at No. 1 On top of that Billboard 200 Chart. The song is number 1,114 in Hot 100 history.

Streams, Sales and Broadcast: According to Nielsen Music / MRC Data, “Life Goes On” attracted 14.9 million US streams and sold 150,000 in the week ended November 26th. It received 410,000 Radio Airplay viewers for the week ended November 29 (Oklahoma’s KJO Oklahoma City, the only reporter to play double-digit mode: 13).

This song starts at the top Digital song sales In the chart and number 14 Streaming songs.

(Breaking the first week’s sales of the song, it sold 129,000 digital downloads and 20,000 p physical fire singles. The digital download sold for 69 coins, while a cassette single sold for $ 6.98 and a vinyl single for $ 7.98.)

