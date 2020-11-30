PTS ” Life Goes On ‘Begins History No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Plus, Shawn Mendes And Justin BieberControls “Monster” with the Hot 100 in 8th place. The Hot 100 mixes all types of US streaming (official audio and official video), radio broadcasting and sales data. All charts (dated December 5) will be updated on Billboard.com tomorrow (Dec. 1). For all chart messages, you can follow ill billboard and ill billboard charts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Here is an in-depth look at the “Life Goes On” coronation, which was released on November 20 at Bighit Entertainment / Columbia Records as part of PTS ‘new album. Both, No Opening at No. 1 On top of that Billboard 200 Chart. The song is number 1,114 in Hot 100 history. Streams, Sales and Broadcast: According to Nielsen Music / MRC Data, “Life Goes On” attracted 14.9 million US streams and sold 150,000 in the week ended November 26th. It received 410,000 Radio Airplay viewers for the week ended November 29 (Oklahoma’s KJO Oklahoma City, the only reporter to play double-digit mode: 13). This song starts at the top Digital song sales In the chart and number 14 Streaming songs. (Breaking the first week’s sales of the song, it sold 129,000 digital downloads and 20,000 p physical fire singles. The digital download sold for 69 coins, while a cassette single sold for $ 6.98 and a vinyl single for $ 7.98.)

BTS '3rd Hot 100 Number 1 in 3 Months: "Life Goes On" is BTS 'third hot 100 number 1, all three months apart. Its release on the December 5 schedule follows "Dynamite", which led to a total of three weeks starting with the September 5 survey, and Javsh 685 and Jason Terlulo's "Savage Love (Loxet – Siren Beat)," which, Assisted by BTS Remix, Oct. 17 tops list. Covering exactly three months (September 5-December 5-charts), BDS has accumulated three Hot 100 Nos. 1 very quickly in 42 years because the Bee Keys have tripled in more than two months and three weeks, including a singles trio. Saturday night fever Soundtrack: "How Deep Is Your Love" (Three Weeks in No. 1, beginning December 24, 1977); "Stain Alive" (four, February 4, 1978); And "Night Fever" (Eight, March 18, 1978). PDS made its landing First After the Beatles' first three leaders, "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "She Loves You" and "Can't Me Love You," the three No. 1s quickly topped the charts. Two months and three days (February 1-April 4, 1964). PDS's second act with three Hot 100 No. 1s in 2020, following Ariana Grande's lead with "Stuck with You" (with Beeper; May 23); "Rain on Me" (with Lady Gaga; June 6); And "Levels" (Nov. 7). The Bees Keys trio, who sent three hits to the top in 1979, are the first action PDS of more than two members with three songs in each of the first songs in the same year: "Too Heaven," "Tragedy" and "Love You Inside Out." " First doubles / group with 2 No. 1 hot 100 introductions BTS was the first duo or group to make two No. 1 Hot 100 debuts because "Life Goes On" followed "Dynamite" when it was screened at the summit. "Life goes on" 46th single to start at number one in the Hot 100. This is it 11th place to do so in 2020 (All since April), with four songs entering the charts in both 1995 and 2018, almost tripleing the previous record in a single year.

Introducing the first major non-English language No. 1: “Life Goes On” is the first song sung in a non-English language that opens over the Hot 100 The first Hot 100 No. 1 in Hot 100 history was sung primarily in Korean, with Luis Fonseca and Daddy Yankee’s first Spanish, “Despacito” (with a beeper) singing the first No.1 in any language other than English. Ruled 16 weeks in 2017. Prior to “Despacito”, no such song had topped the Hot 100 since Los del Rio’s “Magarena (Base Boys Mix)” ruled for 14 weeks from 1996. Prior to that, Los Lobos’ All-Spanish 1987 cover of Richie Valence’s “La Pamba” language. READ What You Can See In The Night Sky This Week No. 19 of 2020: “Life Goes On” is the 19th song to top the Hot 100 for the first time in 2020. 19 to 2006 this year (and most Nielsen Music / MRC data-based information in the chart week from December 1991 onwards to the chart start since November 1991). “Dynamite” in the top 5 places: “Dynamite,” on BTS ‘album Both, Returning to No. 14 to No. 3 in the Hot 100. In the case of more than two members, The Black Eyed Peas is the first to request two places in the top three or top five of the Hot 100 at the same time. In June-July 2009 it doubled to five weeks with “Boom Boom Bow” and “I Quota Feeling”.

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber’s “Monster” enters 8th place in the Hot 100, with 19.1 million streams, 14.4 million Airplay viewers and 17,000 sold. It ranks 5th in streaming songs and 7th in digital song sales. (The song has sold 15,000 downloads and 2,000 CD singles, with three CD versions available for $ 3 each: one showing both Mendes and Bieber and only showing Mendes and Bieber, respectively.) Mendes adds his sixth hot 100 to 10 places and Bieber his 21st place. After spending four weeks in the top spot, the weekend’s “Blinding Lights” are trailing 7-9 on the Hot 100. It marks the 41st week in the top 10 places while ruling Multi Metric. Hot R&B songs Achievement chart at 37th week. Rounding out the top 10 spots in the Hot 100, Internet Money and Gunna’s “Lemonade,” featuring Dan Tolver and NAV, slipped to 8-10, after rising to 6th place. Again, for all chart messages, you can follow the ill billboard and ill billboard charts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated December 5th) including the Hot 100 will be updated on Billboard.com tomorrow (Dec. 1). .