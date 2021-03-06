PUBG: New Level Breaks 5 Million Pre-Records on Android; Know how to do | Royal of War

Pre-registration is still available for users Android From all over the world, including Brazil, except China, India and Vietnam. In relation to users IPhone (iOS), Pre-recordings are only possible at a future date, which will still be announced by PUBG Studio.

To pre-register, you need to access the Google Play Store and type “PUBG: New State” into the search bar. On the Battle Royale page, click the green “Pre-register” icon and confirm your registration in your dialog box soon. If you want the download to run on release day, you can choose the “Install when available” option instead of the “OK” option.

PUBG: New State is a mobile game developed by PUBG Studio that is responsible for the PC and console version of the original PUBG. This game will take place in 2051 and will bring many future elements to its game which is different from what is seen in regular PUBG. In addition, the title promises to bring ultra-realistic graphics to mobile devices. Its release for Android and iOS phones is still scheduled for 2021 with no specific date set.