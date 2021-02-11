Public We do not end public life early

The chancellor says Germany did not act quickly last fall.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledged on Thursday that Germany had not acted quickly to prevent a second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections in the country last fall.

“We did not end public life prematurely or systematically in the face of the signs of the second wave and the warnings of many scientists,” Merkel told German lawmakers.

Merkel and the governors of 16 German states agreed on Wednesday to extend the current prison term to Sunday, at least until March 7.

Schools and hairdressing salons may be reopened earlier, despite stricter health measures.

Merkel backed the decision to set a goal of bringing the number of new weekly cases to less than 35 per 100,000 people before prison is further relaxed.

“The virus does not follow dates, it follows the number of viral infections,” the Chancellor said.

Last week, Germany’s disease control agency reported only 64 cases per 100,000 people across the country.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported today that there were 10,237 new cases and 666 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Germany to 2.31 million, with another 63,635 deaths.

Since December 26, the number of people receiving the first dose of any of the three vaccines available against Kovit-19 has risen to 2,405,156, equivalent to 2.9%, while 1,104,504 people – 1.3% – have already received the second dose.

The Govt-19 epidemic has caused at least 2,341,496 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 106.8 million infections, according to a report released by the French company AFP.