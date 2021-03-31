Home World Putin tells Merkel and Macron that Russia is ready to restore ties with the EU

Mar 31, 2021 0 Comments
Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia is ready to restore normal relations with the European Union if it is interested.

“The state of things Relations between Russia and the European Union Discussed. The Russian side reiterated its will Restore contacts A press release from the Kremlin on Tuesday (30) stated that the agreement with the EU was natural and constitutional.

The leaders also noted the importance of monitoring Ceasefire in Libya, Shows that the formation of an interim government is an important step for the country.

According to the Kremlin, the talks between the leaders were carried out in a professional and transparent manner and agreed to continue work on the current agenda.

During a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Relations between Moscow and the EU have recently deteriorated after the European camp allowed several Russian law enforcement officials due to the situation of anti-Russian Alexei Navalny.

Even before the official announcement of the sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said relations with the EU were at an all-time low. During a visit to Moscow in early February, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borel described the bilateral relationship as “paralyzed”.

