Qatar, Australia decline Copa America invitation

Countries have timing obligations which lead to rejection of participation in the competition

Qatar and Australia have decided to abandon their participation in the Copa America’2021 football, to which they had been invited, “for reasons of calendar”, said on Tuesday an official of the South American Confederation of football (Conmebol), organizer of the tournament.

“The Copa America is fully confirmed, but Qatar and Australia will not be able to attend. The Asian Confederation has scored qualifying matches for the 2020 World Cup in Qatar on dates that coincide with the Cup,” said Gonzalo Belloso, Secretary General of Conmebol. on Argentinian radio “La Red”.

The Copa America’2021 will be played between June 11 and July 11 in Colombia and Argentina, but this edition should have been held in 2020, having been postponed for a year due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“Qatar and Australia will not be replaced. On the match days allocated to the two invited teams, their opponents will have a day off. The Cup will remain in all its glory,” Belloso added.

The Copa América is the main competition of South American football and brings together the ten countries that make up the Conmebol, in addition to others that are invited to the competition.

Australia, which would participate for the first time, will face Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay in the group stage of this 47th edition of the Copa America, while Qatar, already invited in 2019, was integrated into another group. with Colombia, Brazil, current champion, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.