Qualcomm revives Snapdragon 865+ as Snapdragon 870 5G at 3.2GHz

A good processor, very good, even good after a year, but in terms of marketing, selling a smartphone with Snapdragon 865 is not particularly good, plus too. So Qualcomm and DSMC gave an interesting update to their classic processor, which in turn boosted its speed to 3.2GHz with performance speeds, and surpassed the Grin 9000’s 3.13GHz.

The Snapdragon 870, or SM8250-AC maintains the common features of the Snapdragon 865+, including 7nm output, 3 Cortex-A77 configuration 2.42GHz and 4 Cortex-A55, Cortex-A77 at 3.2GHz and we do not know how many times the same Adreno 650 graphics . Most likely it will be 865+ or 670MHz. The Snapdragon 870 is effectively a combination of the 865 and 865+, using parts of both. For example, it uses the Fast Connect 6800 of the original Snapdragon 865 instead of the Fastconnect 6900 that equips version 865+.

As for connectivity, the Snapdragon 870 includes Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6, and is compatible with Quick Charge 4+ for charging. There is a 5G connection via the Snapdragon X55 compatible with the MM Wave and Sub-6 GHz spectra.

Why is this processor? Well, because the Snapdragon 888 is as expensive as everything and can be found on smartphones for a thousand euros or more. However, the Snapdragon 765 is already a fair distance away, and many brands are looking for enough Premium To equip high-end smartphones without reaching that value.

If this turns out to be a frequent occurrence or an experiment, let’s see soon.