Quality We have shown quality, we have no consistency

Following the defeat of Belgium (69-66) in the sixth and final round of Group G qualifying for the Euro-2021 women’s basketball tournament, Portuguese coach Ricardo Vasconcelos’ statements came under controversy at the Center for Sports and Congress this Saturday in Matosinhos, Matosinhos.

Failed: “We need to understand where we are and where we want to go. So we have to be satisfied with the result. Losing is never good, but obviously we have shown that we have quality. We have no consistency.”

Team: “It is necessary to work hard and play more internationally to achieve these levels and moments consistently. This team is doing very well. Honestly, I think any Portuguese at this time should be proud of these players.”

Team: “Today they have achieved nothing. They discussed the game to the end against a team that played in the World and European semi-finals, and lost by three points to the top 10 in the world. We must be satisfied that we learn it.”

Upgrade: “We need to look at how we can improve a little more to get a consistency like we did today, which was not there two days ago. Except for two matches against Portugal, Belgium have scored 80 or more points in all its games.”

Ukraine: “The game with Ukraine [derrota por 58-87] To kill or die. We could not lose the desire for merit, but we had so much desire that it shifted to the anxiety side. At a time when the game was not what we wanted, we broke up. “

Identity loss: “The games that frustrate us the most are losing our identity as a team. When it works, we compete, the players’ calmness appears. The challenge facing a super team today was us, there were emotional differences.”