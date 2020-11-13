Home entertainment Quanto Rondo claims his crew defended in battle before shooting King Van

Quanto Rondo claims his crew defended in battle before shooting King Van

Nov 13, 2020 0 Comments
Quanto Rondo claims his crew defended in battle before shooting King Van

Exclusive

During Rondo His team did not come to look for the problem when they were violently involved in the argument King of It ended up being a dangerous shoot … at least according to Quando’s camp.

Sources close to Quanto Rondo tell TMZ … Robben did not attempt to fight King Von, the night Van was shot outside an Atlanta hookah lounge, and they claim to have acted as an air occupant in the fight before the shooting.

According to our sources, Guanto was knocked out in a car outside the club, and when he woke up, Vaughn’s crew were there, and suddenly things got tense. We are told that Van approached Quando and his crew with anger, which led to a dispute.


New footage from outside the club shows King Van Quando throwing punches at Rondo’s crew, and our sources say that Guanto’s camp defended itself. We are told that Quando does not know what is happening and believes his life is in danger.


According to us … the police also opened fire when confronted by gunmen, but police say King from what shot During the initial shooting with Quando Rondo’s crew.

One of Quando Rondo’s team members was arrested for the gruesome murder, and our law enforcement sources say QR is not under investigation, and police believe the case is closed.


King Van Memorial

Sources close to Quanto Rondo say he feels very bad about the situation and how it came out … The two sides did not talk to each other after the incident.

READ  Captain Tom Moore knighted by Queen right after elevating tens of millions for NHS

You May Also Like

Star Trek Discovery pays tribute to the Deep Space Nine Knock actor

Star Trek Discovery pays tribute to the Deep Space Nine Knock actor

Matthew Perry says 'friends' reunite for March 2021

Matthew Perry says ‘friends’ reunite for March 2021

The Super Bowl was knocked out over the weekend performing the half-time show

The Super Bowl was knocked out over the weekend performing the half-time show

Alex Trebeck’s widow Jean shares a photo from the couple’s wedding day in 1990

Britney Spears 'fears her father', says lawyer will not act under her guard

Britney Spears ‘fears her father’, says lawyer will not act under her guard

The judge refused to remove Britney Spears' father from the post of conservator

The judge refused to remove Britney Spears’ father from the post of conservator

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *