Sarah Oliveira Today at 08:22

After leading the secret services, 59-year-old Andrew Parker challenges Prince Harry to manage the institutional crisis that has rocked the British Royal House in succession.

Going through an important stage in the history of the British monarchy, Isabel II challenges a new Lord Chamberlain, who, among others, will be responsible for managing all matters of the royal family. Andrew Parker was chosen, although he was not a close associate of the palace, and he was widely credited with being the general director of the UK secret services MI5, who knew the secrets of the new bosses. Something the queen knows, as well as gives her a lot of wisdom.

Parker succeeds William Peel and has already taken office, instead being delayed by infection. Among the various topics at hand, Parker will have to deal with the crisis caused by the move of Prince Harry and Megan Markle to the United States, which was exacerbated by a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey. The pending trial of Prince Andre due to his connection with the US President Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of pedophilia and died in prison, is also noteworthy.

Baron and birds

The former spy should be more vigilant about the future because it is increasingly common for the king to be represented by his son Carlos or grandson William, even though he was active at the age of 94. At MI5, Andrew Parker conducted investigations into events such as the Islamic attacks in the UK in 2017 or the poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skribal in 2018.

When Sir Andrew, 58, left the post at MI5, which he entered in 1983, he accepted the title of Baron Parker de Minsmeier, in a note to the reserve where he wanted to see the birds. He now holds the highest office in the British Royal House.