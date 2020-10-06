Queen ready to dominate the UK album charts

if Round the world When the Official UK Albums Chart was released late Friday, Queen’s 10th UK No. 1 album, will be Lambert’s first album.

Another iconic British rock band enjoying a revival in the official chart update is oasis, Whose second grade album (What’s The Story?) Morning Glory (Big Brother) It flies high after resale of vinyl. It reached number two and easily became a bestseller in the LP division in the first half of this week.

From the official UK chart update filled with new releases Bon Jobi 16th UK Top 5 Album 2020 year (EMI) Arrived in 3rd place but I Pink floyd Vocalist and bass player Roger Waters 4th solo Top 10 as a live album Us + them (Sony Music CG) We start with number 4.

Rounding the top CMFT (Road Runner)’s first solo album Sleep Knot Front man Corey Taylor.