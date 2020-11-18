Home entertainment Queen’s big note that Prince Harry’s ‘meaningful’ royal role could be ‘restored’ next year | Royal | News

Nov 18, 2020 0 Comments
A royal commentator says Prince Harry’s military roles are only “on the ice” at the moment. Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co why retrieving the Duke of Sussex’s titles “makes a lot of sense to him”. The former working king removed them as part of his and Megan Markle’s treaty with the Queen while arranging to leave the Royal Family.

Mr Fitzwilliams told the website: “The deal will first be reviewed by the end of next March.

“It simply came to our notice then.

“Sussex are now developing their own way and becoming financially self-sufficient.

“So it’s not clear to what extent the motives will change.”

He continued: “I think it is right to cultivate Harry’s military ties.

“All of these characters are remarkable, especially the Captain General of the Royal Marines.

“He has twice seen active service in Afghanistan.

“He is also responsible for the Invictus games.”

A review of the couple’s negotiations with the Royal Family is set to take place in the spring of 2021.

Prince Harry lost three of his titles: Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base, and Commanding-in-Chief of the Small Ships and Diving Co.

According to the unrecognized autobiography ‘Finding Freedom’ about the time of Harry and Megan as senior royals, this was his biggest disappointment in leaving.

One source told the authors it was a “hard pill to swallow” and that Megan was too painful to see him.

What Megan told a friend was very unnecessary because it would not only take anything away from her, but also from the entire military and senior community.

