Sabos founder and retired CEO Tony Hessey dies of his injuries nine days after his death in the early hours of the morning Fire A Connecticut Waterfront Home is under investigation as questions continue.

Hsih, 46, died Friday at a local hospital where he was taken away just hours after the Nov. 18 fire. On Monday, the state Office The Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the death was accidental and caused by inhalation of smoke.

Praise, loving memories and condolences from celebrities, C-Suite executives and public officials.

But questions about his death remain.

Japos founder Tony Hesih dies from smoke inhalation, says medical examiner

At about 3:30 p.m., Hessie was on the property of a three-story house in New London, Conn. While others were able to leave on time, the former technical administrator was “inside a shed attached to the outside of the house” and, according to police and fire radio recordings, could not escape, or escape.

Reports on whether he was “trapped” or rather “barred” varied, both of which were explanations given in the records from respondents at the scene.

You may hear a person say “male is forbidden inside” in the archive archive of Broadcast. “He didn’t answer the door. Everyone else is out of the house and they try to open him up. “

“Male forbidden inside” – Police and fire radio recordings via broadcaster on 500 Peacock Avenue in New London, Conn., From 18 November.

On Monday, the New London Police Department released details of the way Hessie was found, describing how they initially received a report of “a structural fire with a person trapped inside.”

“Upon arrival at the scene, emergency service personnel noticed dark smoke coming out of the back of the apartment building,” police said. “People at the scene informed emergency workers and later identified him as Anthony Hsih … because he was locked inside a storage area, smoke was coming out of the back of the house and they could not get him out.”

Police said first responders broke down the door of the storage room and dragged Hsien from inside. He was first taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where he died before being transferred to Bridgeport Hospital’s Burn Center.

The New London Fire Marshal’s Office and the New London Police’s Investigation Services Division are investigating the case and did not release further details until noon on Tuesday.

Tony Hesih, retired Japos CEO, has died at the age of 46

The Wall Street Journal reports that Rachel Brown owns a $ 1.3 million waterfront property on Beckot Avenue, which is the name of a Japos employee who is “one of her closest confidantes.” Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Local affiliate FOX61 Evidence cited that Hsih bought the house for Brown in August. The news agency spoke with Anthony Hebert, one of Hezekiah’s aides, who said he was in the city with his boss’s relatives and his “soul mate,” but did not provide further details.

Although it is unclear whether Brown is with them, the Daily Mail reports that one of his brothers was staying at home with him at the time.

He retired from Japos in the summer after 20 years of leading the company. The online shoe retailer shared a tribute on social media late Friday.

“The world has lost a great visionary and incredible man,” The Report Said. “His spirit will always be a part of the Sabbath.”

HC, a Harvard University graduate, was born in 1999 on Shosight.com. In 2009, Japos was sold to Amazon for $ 1.2 billion, but remained with the company until Hessey retired.

