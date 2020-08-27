Home entertainment R. Kelly attacked by inmate in Chicago prison, attorney claims

R. Kelly attacked by inmate in Chicago prison, attorney claims

Aug 28, 2020 0 Comments
R. Kelly attacked by inmate in Chicago prison, attorney says
Singer R. Kelly seems for the duration of a listening to at the Leighton Legal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is struggling with several sexual assault fees and is becoming held without the need of bail. (Photograph by Antonio Perez – Pool by using Getty Photographs)

CHICAGOEmbattled R&B star R. Kelly was attacked Wednesday by an inmate in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Heart, according to his legal professional Steve Greenberg.

Greenberg stated they unaware of the extent of his injuries and have not been furnished any details from the federal prison.

TMZ documented an inmate walked into R. Kelly’s cell and began punching him. The report, which cites anonymous federal law enforcement resources, reported the inmate attacked R. Kelly because he was angry at the facility at times getting positioned on lockdown because of to R. Kelly protestors.

The Grammy-award winning musician has pleaded not guilty to dozens of state and federal sexual misconduct expenses in Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

In April, a federal judge denied R. Kelly’s request for release from jail thanks to COVID-19.

“Regardless, it is time to release Mr. Kelly,” Greenberg explained in an email. “The govt are unable to guarantee his protection, and they are unable to give him his working day in court. We need to not incarcerate people indefinitely mainly because we can not supply them with thanks course of action.”

The Related Push contributed to this report.

