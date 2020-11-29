Radeon RX6800 (XD): AMD expects custom designs on RRP in eight weeks

Like the website Hardware unopened AMD expects custom designs such as the Red Devil and Nitro + (trial) of the Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 (tested) to be available in RRP over the next eight weeks. The question was answered in one Steve Walton And Tim Schizer Through a personal interview with AMD.

The first custom designs on the horizon

Information from Hardware unopened According to the manufacturer, custom designs, add-on boards (AIB cards), Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 are expected to be available for MSRP (“manufacturer’s recommended retail price”) within the next four to eight weeks.

By then, the corresponding graphics cards should be available for the first time at 649 (RX 6800 XT) or US $ 579 (RX 6800) MSRP. AIP partners such as Asus, Gigabyte, PowerColor and Sapphire are already expected to give more RRP to their custom designs.

So far, custom designs with Navi-21-GPU based on RDNA2 are practically impossible to find in stores and are not even listed by vendors.

We had a personal conversation with AMD. They assured us that AIP cards would be available at MSRP in 4 to 8 weeks. They said they directed the AIBs to reach $ 649 [RX 6800 XT] MSRP and they expect it to happen within 8 weeks. Steve Walton, Hardware Unboxing

Like the distribution situation of Danish merchants Proshop The availability of the Radeon RX6800 series shows that it is objectively worse than the GeForce RTX3000 series.

Go to the question and answer question in his video Hardware unopened MSRP / UVP is back in detail, and also handles the “unfortunate” sales start of the Radeon RTX 6000 series.

One of the few stores currently offering custom designs for the Radeon RX6800 XD and RX6800 is an American dealer. Newk. But even here graphics cards are offered above RRP and have already been resold.