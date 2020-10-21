Radio host Michael Savage ripped comments after Rush Limbaugh’s cancer update.

Radio host Michael Savage opened up his comments earlier this week on social media. Rush Limbo Emotional cancer update.

“Limbaugh is crying about cancer on air! The worst 15 minutes in radio history!” Savage wrote on Twitter. “I spilled a big coffee all over the counter and the floor. I promise my audience. I can’t pull you down. I wish you a rush. But stop and leave the stage with dignity.”

“Compare this with Lou Gehrig at Yankee Stadium.”

Cancer-stricken Rush Limbo says he can no longer deny that he is’condemned to death’

Limbaugh February announcement He was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

On Monday, he gave listeners a grim update of his condition after showing “a bit of cancer progression” in a recent scan. “It’s not dramatic,” he said, but he was still heading in the wrong direction.

“There is a part of you every day from the moment you get diagnosed. OK, that’s it. Life is over, and you just don’t know when,” Limbaugh said. “So during the post-diagnosis period you do what you can to extend your life and what you can to extend a happy life. Whatever medicine you take, it measures a happy life.”

“It’s hard to realize that the days I don’t think I’m being sentenced to death are over,” he continued.

Savage’s comments sparked backlash from social media users.

One user said, “As a practitioner nurse working on bone marrow transplantation, his updates are uplifting and wonderful. Many patients cannot express their true feelings and I think his words will help others who are fighting for their lives.” I wrote.

Rush Limbo announces’high lung cancer’

“I think when I say STFU, I’m talking about an absolute d —– bag for almost everyone.” Reporter tweeted Megyn Kelly.

“Has it been hacked or is it terrible?” Australian-based Herald Sun columnist Rita Panahi added.

California attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon simply wrote “unfollow.”

First aired in 1988, “The Rush Limbaugh Show” has won numerous awards and honors. A long-time American radio character was awarded the Presidential Order of Freedom in Trump’s federal speech just days after speaking his diagnosis to listeners.

Brian Flood of Fox News contributed to this report.