Rafael Nadal will not play in US Open, cites coronavirus concerns

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will skip the US Open up for the reason that of the coronavirus pandemic, putting on keep his bid to equivalent Roger Federer‘s men’s tennis history for Grand Slam titles.

Nadal explained his determination in a collection of tweets despatched in Spanish and English on Tuesday.

“The situation is incredibly difficult globally, the COVID-19 situations are raising, it appears to be like we nevertheless do not have command of it,” Nadal wrote.

This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel.

The 34-year-outdated from Spain termed sitting out the tournament scheduled to start off Aug. 31 in New York “a selection I never preferred to just take,” but added that he would “instead not travel.”

The recent No. 1-ranked lady, Ash Barty, presently had introduced she would be missing the US Open. The USTA’s entry listing announcements Tuesday observed that 2019 women’s winner Bianca Andreescu is in the field — at least for now gamers can withdraw till the start of perform — but built no mention of Nadal.

The specialist tennis tours have been on hiatus because March due to the fact of the COVID-19 outbreak, with participate in resuming for women on Monday in Palermo, Italy. The first men’s function on the principal tour is scheduled for later on this month.

Nadal’s announcement arrived shortly just after the Madrid Open, scheduled for September, was canceled simply because of the pandemic.

In last year’s thriller of a men’s final at Flushing Meadows, Nadal edged Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in 4 hours, 50 minutes. That gave Nadal four titles at the US Open up and a total of 19 across all the Grand Slam tournaments, just just one absent from Federer’s career mark.

Federer will be absent from the US Open, also, but for the reason that of two operations on his correct knee this yr.

The final Grand Slam event contested with no Federer or Nadal was the 1999 US Open up — four many years prior to Nadal built his debut at just one of the sport’s four most prestigious gatherings.

The USTA has specified recurring indications it intends to go forward with the US Open, regardless of the spikes in circumstances all-around the United States, saying in a news launch past 7 days: “New York Condition proceeds to be just one of the safest areas in the region as it relates to the COVID-19 virus.”

That is at the moment correct — even though the spot was a main U.S. incredibly hot spot early in the pandemic, so a great deal so that a creating at the US Open web page was applied as a non permanent medical center.

New York hospitals observed much more than 18,000 individuals with COVID-19 at a time in mid-April when bacterial infections surged, and much more than 750 people with the disease died each and every day in hospitals and nursing residences. These figures plunged in May possibly, and fees of hospitalizations and new beneficial COVID-19 scenarios have been comparatively steady considering the fact that June.

There are however considerations about travel, as Nadal pointed out.

The USTA is preparing a doubleheader of types at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. The Western & Southern Open, a difficult-courtroom event usually performed in Cincinnati, was moved to the US Open up web site this calendar year simply because of the pandemic and is scheduled to be performed Aug. 20-28.

That is intended to be adopted by the US Open itself. And then, two months just after the US Open up closes on Sept. 13, the French Open is scheduled to start off in Paris, owning been postponed from its usual May perhaps get started.