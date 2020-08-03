Home sport Raiders trade former 2nd-round decide P.J. Hall to Vikings in advance of 2020 education camp

Raiders trade former 2nd-round decide P.J. Hall to Vikings in advance of 2020 education camp

Aug 03, 2020 0 Comments
Raiders trade former second-round pick P.J. Hall to Vikings ahead of 2020 training camp

Watch Now:
2020 NFL Schedule: Las Vegas Raiders
(2:31)

Training camp is underway for the first time in Las Vegas, but it’ll be without a once-sought-after draft talent in tow. The Raiders have traded 2018 second-round pick P.J. Hall to the Minnesota Vikings, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported, hours after previous reports indicated the team would outright release the defensive lineman.

What made it that much more difficult for Hall to make the Raiders’ 2020 roster was the fact teams around the league are making moves to get their count down to 80 men as opposed to the traditional 90 — due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols — leaving fringe players and those on the bubble without a great chance of making the team.

Hall was one such player.

“We’re not a lone ranger,” head coach Jon Gruden said of the pre-camp cutdowns, via the Las Vegas Sun. “Everyone in the league is going through this. We have to do the best we can. It’s not going to be an equitable, fair season. Some teams are going to be hit hard by this virus, some teams are not.”

The former Sam Houston State standout entered the NFL Draft with high expectations for what was to come at the next level, but also prior to Mike Mayock taking the wheel as the Raiders’ general manager. Mayock signed veteran lineman Maliek Collins this offseason to a one-year deal worth $6 million that guarantees him $5.75 million of that payout, and also reuniting him with Rod Marinelli — the two having spent several seasons together when the latter was defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

READ  Tom Brady fires again at Michael Strahan around birthday tweet

Collins spent four seasons in Dallas and produced 14.5 sacks, 84 combined tackles and 40 hits on the opposing quarterback in 55 starts, landing the No. 1 in all but five his 61 available games. As Mayock and Gruden begin tweaking the defense to Marinelli’s liking in Year 1, it’s Collins getting the nod and Hall getting the goodbye.

He leaves the Raiders having logged 18 starts in 30 games played, garnering 1.5 sacks, 48 combined tackles and seven quarterback hits in the process.

The Raiders will receive a conditional seventh-round draft pick from the Vikings, who recently saw DT Michael Pierce opt out of the 2020 season, if Hall is on Minnesota’s active roster for at least six games this year.

You May Also Like

Tom Brady fires back at Michael Strahan over birthday tweet

Tom Brady fires again at Michael Strahan around birthday tweet

Enhanced Box Score: Cubs 2, Royals 0 - August 3, 2020

Enhanced Box Score: Cubs 2, Royals – August 3, 2020

NHL schedule, results for qualifying round, round-robin play

NHL schedule, results for qualifying round, round-robin play

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Give Celtics Bright Future Beyond Orlando Bubble | Bleacher Report

Pac-12 approves 10-game conference-only slate for football

Pac-12 approves 10-game meeting-only slate for soccer

20 percent of MLB teams have games postponed due to coronavirus, Cardinals-Brewers the latest: reports

20 % of MLB groups have video games postponed because of to coronavirus, Cardinals-Brewers the newest: stories

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *