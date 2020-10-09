India’s Consumer Food Minister Far Swan was admitted to a municipal hospital on September 11 and underwent heart surgery on October 4.

In his role as Food Minister, Paswan oversaw the world’s largest food welfare program. With billions of dollars in food aid, the government provides very affordable rice and wheat to millions of poor people in India.

“Sader Than Words” Modi He said in a tweet responding to news of his death. “There is a void in our country that will never be filled.”

In his long political career, Paswan has worked with many Prime Ministers and, among other portfolios, has served as Minister of Mining, Steel, Communications and Intelligence of India.