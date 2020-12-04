Rams and Chargers look at backup plans between corona virus infections

On the heels Forces Santa Clara County San Francisco 49 players left Levy Stadium with newcomers COVID-19 Two league sources told Yahoo Sports that the NFL has been in contact with its Los Angeles owners about the restrictions, preventing them from moving to alternative sports sites in the coming weeks.

Actions taken Los Angeles Chargers and Like the 49ers in the Los Angeles Rams, the adjustment outside of the state of California includes potential practice and stadium sites. Sudden transfer of all its activities and home game dates to Arizona this week. Both teams are said to be looking at backup plans that could use another NFL facility in neighboring states. Ownership planning began quickly after 49 people were evicted from Santa Clara County, but it is also driven by increased COVID restrictions at the state and Los Angeles county levels.

“[NFL] May not be able to continue operations [in California] Dramatic changes, such as the relocation of the 49ers, will cover the rest of the season, soon and considering where we are on the table, ”a source said. “It simply came to our notice then [in California]. The situation is being monitored, and how it will affect the rest of the season is now a little fluid. But the best thing everyone can do is get ready for any event. ”

The Rams have three home games in the regular season. (Photo by Caitlin Mulkahi / Getty Images)

What LA County Restrictions Mean for Rams and Chargers

With the recent increase in viral infections in California, hospitals are finding it increasingly difficult to respond. Government Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order Increasing COVID restrictions on Thursday. This order will come into force on a county-by-county basis and will be triggered by the ICU bed capacity of each area. If the ICU availability in the area is less than 15 percent, restrictions will come into effect for that district. For once, the order places strict limits on travel, social events and retail-level shopping. The new restrictions will begin Saturday in eligible districts and will last at least three weeks once the restrictions are triggered. The order may raise further restrictions in the coming weeks and is likely to be operational by the end of 2020.

“If we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overcrowded,” Newsom said at a news conference Thursday. “If we don’t act now, we will continue to see our mortality rate increase [and have] More lives were lost. ”

As it stands, Los Angeles County is not yet in the zone to enforce restrictions. However, the county’s infection and hospitalization rate is expected to eventually bring it under the NewSom order – early next week. This will affect the day of the game and the convenience of Chargers and Rams.

The NFL dislike reiterates the back-and-forth confusion between 49ers and Santa Clara County officials, which made headlines last week, suggesting the panel was blindsided by an order banning contact games for a time. At least three weeks. This triggered a nonsensical exchange between San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan and Santa Clara County officials, who said the team has been kept in the ring regarding possible changes to COVID regulations.

The Santa Clara County Order closed two home games for 49 players, eventually forcing it to transfer its entire operations to Glendale, Arizona, where the cardinals’ training fields and stadium will be used by the owner until at least Dec. 21. Tightening California’s COVID restrictions could force San Francisco to stay in Arizona during the final weeks of the regular season.

