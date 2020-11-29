Home Tech Random: Smash Brothers Director Masahiro Sakurai shares his thoughts on the PlayStation 5

Random: Smash Brothers Director Masahiro Sakurai shares his thoughts on the PlayStation 5

Even the famous video game director Masahiro Sakurai needs a break every once in a while, so what does he do when he’s not working on new fighters and content for the Nintendo Switch title? Super Smash Brothers Ultimate? He is playing Others Games and settings his Crazy gaming system, Of course.

In his latest two-week Famitsu column, translated by Source Gaming, Sakurai recently talked about putting a PlayStation 5 (on the day of its release, remember you) underneath his TV.

He thinks every part of it is “nice to the touch” because it is so smooth and highly recommended for pre-installed game Astro’s Game Room – Specifies how it works like a PlayStation archive. He is delighted with how he can run his current PS4 library on Sony’s new computer, and was able to upgrade its copy. Watch Docs Legion, Refers to how the graphics were better.

Sakurai is not much impressed with the size of the computer’s internal storage compared to the PS4, and he hopes the stock shortage will be resolved soon so more people can enjoy the system.

A shot set by Sakurai from the beginning of this year. Now imagine with a PS5 ...
In a Nintendo Life poll that received more than 7,000 votes earlier this month, 37% of participants said their next gen combo would be a Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5, 7% said they would just “roll” with the PS5, 22% stuck with the switch, and 7% People said they were interested in every console. See full results here.

