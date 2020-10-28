Random: Wow, PS5 really dwarves the Switch.

Journalists and influential people already We got our hands on the latest PlayStation from Sony.And yesterday we saw the image of the new, shiny console overflowing. Absolute unit that is.

The PS5 is still the largest PlayStation in size and its next-generation competitor Xbox Series X. But that’s a comparison to the brave Nintendo Switch. Really It’s ruining home how big this console is. IGN They were placed side by side and the difference in scale is amazing.

But Of course that is. Switch is a mobile technology-based hybrid console that you can play on the go. and PS5 on TV Bigger boy -But the fact that it is much bigger is still somewhat surprising. This is especially true given that these two machines will compete for the same audience this Christmas and beyond, despite the technical gap that exists between them. Especially for reports Switch update for 2021 In money).

Seasoned gamers are well aware that the PS5 and Xbox Series X (actually Series S) are making a significant generational leap beyond Switch (actually already lagging behind PS4 and Xbox One). The average punter (or parent) will be much less authentic. Realizing that you need to upscale your IKEA TV unit to accommodate the PS5, you might think twice about investing in the PS5. Instead of a less powerful (but more versatile) switch?

Based on this photo, Nintendo’s product swallow Easy to integrate into your TV cabinet.