Rapa Nadal hits at French Open Change

Rapa Nadal was criticized by the organizers of the French Open. After claiming that the change of the ball is’dangerous’ in the 2020 tournament, it may place additional pressure on the player.

The organizers of the French Open had enough problems to cope with the COVID-19 epidemic, a decline in the number of fans on the scene, and bad weather.

Big question: Australian players brutally police French Open draw

‘THEY LET ME’: Impact of the new tennis virus outbreak

To add to the list of changes, Roland Garros switched to Wilson balls in the 2020 tournament after using Babolat for years.

However, Nadal, who has won 12 times, wasn’t impressed with the change.

He insisted that new ball and weather changes, cooler and more humid conditions are expected and will slow down the ball as the tournament takes place in September.

The second seed Spaniard told reporters on Friday, “Be careful, because in these conditions the ball is very heavy and you can’t practice that much.”

“A brand different from last year, a new ball. The ball is much slower than the previous year. Adding these cold and humidity conditions is very heavy.”

German Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev in practice match against Spain’s Rafael Nadal at Court Philippe-Chatrier to prepare for the 2020 French Open. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) more

Nadal, the 19th-time Grand Slam champion, prefers warmer weather and faster clay courts in her favorite tournaments, but faces a cooler and wetter situation at this year’s event pushed back from May-June dates to late September .

World No.1 Novak Djokovic recently said that Nadal’outstanding’ at Roland Garros this year and argued that the current French Open is not in favor of Spain.

The decision to replace the ball is already known, but Nadal felt that the dominant conditions had a much greater impact.

He also argued that the change is “dangerous” for the players’ bodies.

“I practiced with the ball in Mallorca,” said the Spanish. “The ball was very slow in Mallorca’s warm conditions. I honestly don’t think it’s a good ball to play on clay. That’s my personal opinion.

Training Rafael Nadal on Court 3 to prepare for the 2020 French Open. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) more

“In spite of these conditions, things got harder, but I knew before I got here. No problem at all. Accept the challenge.

“(But) because the ball is heavy, I really believe the organization needs to look at it for the health of players in the years to come. (It) becomes dangerous for the elbow and elbow. I think it’s the shoulder.”

Thiem agrees with Nadal on the French Open Change.

Austria’s newly elected US Open champion Dominic Thiem lost to Nadal in his last two finals at Roland Garros and prefers the ball used in the previous edition.

“I practiced two days at home with the ball. Now, of course, here. I’m a little sad because Roland Garros’ Babolat was my favorite ball and it was perfect,” he said.

“It was obviously a ball from my racket company. (It’s) fast, got a really good spin, but the Wilson ball is good too. It’s a little slower. It gets a little bigger after a while.

However, Russian Daniil Medvedev, who prefers slower clay court conditions and less spin, did not file any complaints.

“Yes, I love the ball because tennis is a fun and exciting sport,” said the fifth-placed player in the world who lost to Nadal in last year’s US Open final.

“When one player doesn’t like something, it’s normal for the second player to like it. So far I like it. I think it suits me.”

With Reuters