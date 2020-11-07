Rapper King von was shot outside the Atlanta nightclub

Four more people were injured in the shooting Georgia Bureau of Investigation , Which investigated the shooting because police officers fired their weapons.

At around 3:30 a.m., two groups were arguing in the parking lot, and authorities said a shooting had taken place.

A duty Atlanta police officer who worked at the Hookah Lounge in Monaco was confronted by gunmen who were on patrol nearby, police said, and that the shooting took place during the meeting.

“At this time, our investigators believe that during the initial shooting between two groups of men (King Van), police responded and shot him before attempting to stop the shooting. In addition, (King Van) was not at the scene, but shortly after the shooting, the private vehicle Came to a hospital via, ”the Atlanta Police report said.

The GPI had previously said three people were dead, but an Atlanta police spokesman said only two were dead – King Van and another person. Police said three suspects were taken to hospital by ambulance with gunshot wounds. Police said three more people went to the hospital in private vehicles. Authorities said four people were being treated at area hospitals. One was very dangerous and the others were stable, police said. Police said they had detained two people near the lounge who could face charges. The GBI and police said no officers were injured in the incident. Billboard’s top R&B / hip-hop albums include “Grandson, Volume 1” (a mixstep to No. 37) and “Eleven James” (to Mixstep No. 36). Last week he released the album “Welcome to O’Block”. READ Naya Rivera Loss of life: Grant Gustin Was ‘Intimidated’ By ‘Glee’ Co-Star “The 26-year-old artist left us as the world began to understand the depth of his talents,” King Vaughn’s promoter Erin Ryan said in a statement. “He was a dedicated father, a deeply loyal friend, a man who cared for his people before him. We were heartbroken for his family, his friends, his team and his fans.” Growing up in Chicago, basketball star LeBron James mourned the death of King Vaughan, who reunited with friend Lil Durk in Atlanta. “Damn rest is easy! Sans The Robber wrote: “Wow, this year was so hard. Rip Van God bless him, I can’t believe his family.” The GPI is investigating officers’ involvement in the shooting, and Atlanta Police Massacre detectives are investigating the killings. Part of the two investigations will determine which persons were assaulted in the shooting by the suspects and whether someone was assaulted by bullets from the officers.