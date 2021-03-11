Rare 4 billion-year-old meteorite falls at home in England

At the end of February, a rare space rock entered our atmosphere at just 48,000 km / h, lighting up the skies of southern England in a fireball. A few pieces fell in the garage of a house in Winchcombe, a small town in the county of Gloucestershire. Scientists have now discovered more details about the object.

Many people witnessed the meteor’s “slow” passage, which was also recorded by astronomical and security cameras.

Scientists analyzed the fragments and were pleasantly surprised: they are the first meteorites of the carbonaceous chondrite type ever found in the country. Space rocks in this classification are particularly important because they date back to the formation of the solar system, Earth, and life.

The meteoroid – a small space object – was part of a relic asteroid, formed over 4 billion years ago, which may have even helped bring water to our planet. It contains an extremely rare, high carbon material combination. Pre-solar minerals, evidence of ice, and organic compounds, including the building blocks of life, amino acids, are expected to be found.

Fortunately, most of the fragments that fell in the house were recovered in less than 12 hours, ensuring that they are free from soil contamination. Residents quickly warned researchers across the country and carefully wrapped the meteorites in foil. In the following days, they found even more “space debris”, totaling nearly 300 grams of dark rock.

“It looks a bit like coal,” describes Dr Ashley King of the Natural History Museum in London. “It’s really black, but much softer and very brittle. It’s exciting for us, because this type of meteorite is incredibly rare and contains important clues about our origins.”

This is the first time in 30 years that a meteorite has been recovered in the United Kingdom. The country is small and surrounded by water, which reduces the risk of space rocks falling into its soil. There are approximately 65,000 known meteorites in the world, and only 51 of them are carbonaceous chondrites like this one.

The Winchcombe meteorites are very reminiscent of the samples from the asteroid Ryugu, brought by the Japanese mission Hayabusa2. “The opportunity to be one of the first people to see and study a meteorite that was recovered almost immediately after it fell is a dream come true,” said King.