Rare’Earthgrazer’ meteorite pops back into space from Earth’s atmosphere-RT World News

The open-source global stargazer network shared an amazing video earlier this week showing rare’Earthgrazer’ meteorites scattering in Earth’s atmosphere evading certain doom.

The’Earthgrazer’ was much lower than the weather and TV satellites orbiting us at an altitude of 91 km across the skies in northern Germany and the Netherlands on September 22nd.

Unlike most other meteorites that blaze in the atmosphere, this lucky chunk of space rock that creates a’meteor’ in the process is likely a comet or a fragment of a meteor and’recoiled’ into space.

The mercury meteorite’s escape from its fiery fate was discovered by the cameras of the Global Meteor Network, which form an integral part of the growing planetary defense network on Earth.

GMN aims to cover the Earth with meteor monitoring cameras and inform the public with real-time alerts of impending space rock activity.

“The network is basically a decentralized scientific tool made up of amateur astronomers and citizen scientists from around the world, each with its own camera system.” GMN founder Denis Vida explains.





Essentially an open source planetary defense agency, GMN provides data such as meteor orbits and orbits to the public and the scientific community to help strengthen our observational methods.





The so-called’Earthgrazers’ are very rare and occur only a few times each year, during which time thousands of meteors burn and very few survive and fall to the ground.

