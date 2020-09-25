Home science Rare’Earthgrazer’ meteorite pops back into space from Earth’s atmosphere-RT World News

Rare’Earthgrazer’ meteorite pops back into space from Earth’s atmosphere-RT World News

Sep 25, 2020 0 Comments
Rare'Earthgrazer' meteorite pops back into space from Earth's atmosphere-RT World News

The open-source global stargazer network shared an amazing video earlier this week showing rare’Earthgrazer’ meteorites scattering in Earth’s atmosphere evading certain doom.

The’Earthgrazer’ was much lower than the weather and TV satellites orbiting us at an altitude of 91 km across the skies in northern Germany and the Netherlands on September 22nd.

Unlike most other meteorites that blaze in the atmosphere, this lucky chunk of space rock that creates a’meteor’ in the process is likely a comet or a fragment of a meteor and’recoiled’ into space.

The mercury meteorite’s escape from its fiery fate was discovered by the cameras of the Global Meteor Network, which form an integral part of the growing planetary defense network on Earth.

GMN aims to cover the Earth with meteor monitoring cameras and inform the public with real-time alerts of impending space rock activity.

“The network is basically a decentralized scientific tool made up of amateur astronomers and citizen scientists from around the world, each with its own camera system.” GMN founder Denis Vida explains.



also on rt.com
Closer than the weather: The asteroid found a buzzing sound from a recent melee call on Earth five days ago.


Essentially an open source planetary defense agency, GMN provides data such as meteor orbits and orbits to the public and the scientific community to help strengthen our observational methods.



also on rt.com
ISS is forced to perform emergency maneuvers to avoid remnants of Japanese rockets-NASA


The so-called’Earthgrazers’ are very rare and occur only a few times each year, during which time thousands of meteors burn and very few survive and fall to the ground.

READ  New high-resolution images of the sun show up close how terrifying its structure is.

Do you think your friends will be interested? Share this story!

You May Also Like

Astronomers discover a lunar rocket booster from the 60s that could return to Earth

Astronomers discover a lunar rocket booster from the 60s that could return to Earth

3-mile-wide Australian meteorite crater formed 100 million years ago

Stainless steel's origins go back almost 1,000 years before we realized it.

Stainless steel’s origins go back almost 1,000 years before we realized it.

A mysterious circle in the desert explained by Alan Turing's theory 70 years ago

A mysterious circle in the desert explained by Alan Turing’s theory 70 years ago

NASA wants a big budget increase for its lunar plans. Is Congress biting?

NASA wants a big budget increase for its lunar plans. Is Congress biting?

NASA shares a symphony of stars by turning telescope data into beautiful, memorable music — RT World News

NASA shares a symphony of stars by turning telescope data into beautiful, memorable music — RT World News

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *