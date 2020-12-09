Ravens des Bryant launches Twitter Rand, scratched for a cowboy game after a positive COVID-19 test

Baltimore Ravens Wide receiver Des Bryant was scratched out of the game Tuesday night Dallas Cowboys After he was pulled from the warmer and tested positive for COVID-19.

An hour before the game against the Cowboys, Bryant left the field and the team announced he had been ruled out of the game due to ill health. Bryant immediately took his thoughts to Twitter.

“Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can test … come my sh– positive … I tested positive for Cov,” Bryant wrote. “What’s crazy is, I have the same bad habit …. I don’t understand this sh–.”

Bryant followed it up with another tweet.

“Yeah, I’m going to go ahead and leave it for the rest of the season … I can’t deal with this,” he wrote.

“Will the game be stopped or resumed because I tested in favor of Kovit? FNFL, “Bryant said before sending a final tweet,” I’m going to deal with a little alcohol …. “

Bryant, who played eight years for the Cowboys before being released in April 2018, joined the Ravens in October and was looking forward to fighting for the first time in his career against his former team. Unfortunately for Bryant, he could not show the cowboys that they had done wrong in freeing him.

The Ravens appeared to be past the eruption of COVID-19, thus placing 23 players on the Reserve / COVID-19 list.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was executed on Monday, along with several other players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.