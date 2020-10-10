Razer’s first gaming chair is the curved Secretlab Omega/Titan with nice lumbar support.

It’s not clear whether Razer commissioned Secretlab to create an exclusive new gaming chair or simply decided to copy one of the following: Today’s Frequently Cited Favorites, But the new $499 Razer Iskur is in disgrace for the similarly priced Secretlab Omega and Titan.

Design, recline mechanism and stitching can be compared. Almost identical 4D armrests — Inspiration is clear.

However, Razer clearly shows that it is one step ahead of Secretlab in terms of spinal support, which can be seen in this thinly masked comparison image.

Aside from being a distinct hybrid of Secretlab Omega’s small bucket seats and Titan’s larger, more receptive frame for gamers up to 300 pounds and up to 6.2 feet high, the biggest difference here is the bent back and somewhat larger adjustable lumbar support. .

It’s true that OMEGA’s removable pillow and Titan’s lumbar dial haven’t exactly received rave reviews. I wonder if Iskur’s protruding angle pad, which looks like a snake’s belly, would be better.

Image: Razer

That said, many gamers swear by Secretlab’s chair for a back support with or without a lumbar. My back was good for my back, but I sold it because my hips hurt. There is another thing with Omega and Titan. Not very flashy The company’s slogan is not embroidered.

It’s available on the Razer website today, and more retailers are coming later this year.