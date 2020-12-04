Razor’s new genuine wireless earphones feature noise reduction and lower latency for mobile games

Razor released its release The first set of real wireless earrings In 2019, they became more suitable for mobile gaming as the main appeal was the low latency mode. Now, the company is ready with its second pair, the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro, which is today. Comes on sale for 199.99, and adds active noise cancellation and THX audio certification to the mix. “Hammerhead True Wireless Pro uses hybrid ANC to destroy both external and unwanted internal noise by simultaneously generating reverse sound waves,” Razor wrote in a press release for the new buds.

Passive noise isolation also helps there, and the razor has switched to the perfect ear design – unlike the Airports-SQ open style of the original Hammerhead True Wireless. (There’s a “quick focus mode” for taping external audio when you want to hear what’s going on near you.) With the usual silicone options (Six Different packages of them), the company has medium compatible foam ear tips in the box to help you get the most secure, sealed fit to better improve sound quality.

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro is rated IPX4 for water and sweat resistance, and according to Razor, they can last up to 20 hours in total; Earrings can create it by listening for four hours in a row, which is an hour below competitors like the Airports Pro and the Bose Cute Comfort Earbuds. There is also no wireless charging, which is disappointing to look at at this level. You control the buds with a touch-sensitive razor logo button on each one.

As for the THX certification, Razor states that “the best details, such as frequency range and response, are evaluated, and the device should be able to deliver clear, detailed voices and deeply impacted pass with zero deviation at high levels.” The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro features 10mm drivers and still includes a game mode that can halve the delay “compared to other genuine wireless earphones that support SPC / AAC codecs”. The razor is not alone in providing low latency mode; Reduce response time to audio effects on Samsung and OnePlus games when you use their respective earphones and phones together.

Image: Razor

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro is priced at $ 199.99, which puts it firmly on the top tier of genuine wireless earbuds. This is slightly lower than the usual price of new options like Sony’s 1000XM3 earbud or Zabra Elite 85D, but holiday deals and discounts will keep all of these on par. I will be testing them in the coming days to see how they are stacked for gaming purposes and against noise-canceling competition for everything.