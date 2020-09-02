R&B singer Akon is building’Real and Kanda’ in Senegal

(CNN) — Award-winning R&B singer Akon is working on an ambitious plan to build a “future enemy” city in Senegal that will be the real version of Wakanda, a high-tech country portrayed in Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther”.

Monday, Akon, real name Aliaume Damala Badara Akon Thiam, Lay the first stone for Acon City It is said that work will begin next year at Mbodiene Park, 100 kilometers from the country’s capital Dakar.

“We see the city of Akon as the beginning of Africa’s future,” he said at an event also attended by Senegal’s tourism minister Alioune Sarr and other government officials. “Our idea is to build a city of the future that unites all the latest technologies, cryptocurrencies, and the future of what African society will be in the future.”

According to the official website Solar city There are medical facilities, offices, luxury homes, shopping malls, skyscrapers, and eco-tourism centers. It is just 5 minutes drive from the country’s new international airport.

Singer 2,000 acres of gifted children By Senegal’s President Macky Sall to build an ambitious city. Akon also says it has raised some of the $6 billion needed to do this through anonymous investors.

He first presented his idea of ​​an ideal city. 2018 year Compared to the fictional technologically advanced countries described here and Kanda, “The black panther.”

Cryptocurrency

The plan is to trade exclusively in its own digital cash currency (cryptocurrency) called Akon Cigars. Aco Inn

Unlike other cryptocurrencies linked to a stable currency, Akoin is tied to phone call time and relies on smartphone usage.

According to the singer, more people in Africa trust cell phone companies more than trust local currencies.

In November 2019, the singer told CNN that cryptocurrency was released by Africans. Less dependent on government . He argued that Akoin would allow people to control their currency and, furthermore, make financial decisions without outside interference from the state.

“We want to be able to kill corruption through the blockchain itself and I think the biggest thing is to start with the currency. The most important thing they (Africans) can get is independence and I think I’m in a position to make it myself. Financial decisions are important,” he said.

However, Akoin faced criticism and questions about how it works in low-income countries with little access to smartphones or data.

Job creation

Akon told a press conference that work will begin in his city in 2021. Seyllou/AFP/Getty Images

“I wanted to build a city or project that would motivate them (African Americans) to know they have a hometown in their hometown. The unimaginable way is just going through because I feel there’s no other way.”

He added that his hope is that Senegal will become an African tourist destination as a result of the city of Akon.

“If you’re from America or Europe or anywhere in the diaspora and you feel like visiting Africa, I hope Senegal will be your first destination,” he says.

Senegal Tourism Minister Alioune Sarr cheered on Akon’s investment decision when the Covid-19 pandemic affected the country’s economy.

“With the rare domestic and international private investment, we decided to come to Senegal at the time to invest $6 billion.

Africa’s tourism industry Struck by the plague As airports, hotels, restaurants, event centers and travel agencies across the continent are closed to prevent the spread of the virus.

This is not Akon’s first major investment in the continent. Over the years, this entertainer has signed major deals in Africa.