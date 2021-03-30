“Real Madrid loses best player in its history”

MLiverpool player Ohamed Salah has been given a pass Interview with Spanish newspaper Marca In it he released data on the tie against Real Madrid, calculated for the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Looking at the Champions League final that Egyptian International lost to Meringue in Kiev in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo pointed out what differences this tie has in the mix.

“It’s different. He lost some of the best players like Cristiano Ronaldo, the best in his history, someone who scored a lot of goals. At the same time, they unfortunately signed at risk, injured …”, Salah began.

“The team has now come to the quarterfinals and has the best players despite losing Ronaldo’s goals. I can not say which is better. I say they are in the quarterfinals now. Of course, we have to be ready,” he said.

Asked if there was a favorite for this round, he said it was in favor of both Egyptian teams.

“I think they’ve both been in a strong moment. They have won the last two Champions League games. They are ready, it’s a special match and they are doing a good job,” he concluded.