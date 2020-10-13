Rebel Wilson, 40, shares a romantic date night under the stars with toy boy Jacob Busch, 29.

She is currently on vacation in Mexico with her new boyfriend Jacob Busch.

And on Monday night, Australian actress Rebel Wilson, 40, recorded a romantic date night with a 29-year-old hunky man.

The bridesmaid star seemed to be loved with her young millionaire Bo while dining under the stars on the beach.

How romantic! Rebel Wilson, 40, had a romantic date night under the stars with his young lover Jacob Busch, 29, in Mexico on Monday night.

The Pitch Perfect star captioned the image of a pair wearing white linen pants and a black T-shirt.

The duo hugged to take countless photos in front of a private dining table surrounded by candles and placed in a heart drawn in the sand.

Rebel also recorded entertainment after the couple’s dinner. It’s a scene overlooking Jurassic Park from a temporary outdoor cinema with desserts in an improvised lounge.

Romantic Escape: The funny lady continued to show off her slender body while her escape with Jacob.

In several images shared on Instagram, the actress’s significant weight loss of 20 kg was exhibited in various swimsuits.

Rebel and Jacob made their red carpet debut at the Planetary Health Gala in Monte Carlo, Monaco on September 24th.

Holiday happiness! On Monday, Rebel took a break in the beach pool with his shirtless boyfriend.

Come fly with me! The rebels and Jacob are traveling to many countries by private jet.

Rebel’s’Healthy Year’ has witnessed her losing more than 20kg since January.

Last week, she informed Instagram followers that she was only 3kg away from her target weight of 75kg (11.8st or 165lbs).

She shared her exact weight after a morning hike in Los Angeles.

‘You said you’re working out together’: Over the weekend, Rebel uploaded this photo to Instagram Stories with himself and Jacob hitting the gym.

Goal kickback: Last week, Rebel informed Instagram followers that he was only 3kg away from his target weight of 75kg (11.8st or 165lbs). She also shared her memories wearing a pink gown while standing on the balcony of a hotel suite in Monaco.

‘It was very busy this week, but I got up very early three times (6 am) and went hiking. I even did a few 100m sprints to increase my heart rate. My “sprint” may be someone else’s “slow jogging”.

‘But I was proud of myself [am] Now you are only 3kg below your target weight! ‘

Given that Rebel’s target weight is 75kg, that means she currently has a weight of 78kg (12.4st or 172lbs).