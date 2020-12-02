Home entertainment Rebel Wilson sheds tears as he discusses his emotional 28KG weight loss journey

Rebel Wilson sheds tears as he discusses his emotional 28KG weight loss journey

Dec 02, 2020 0 Comments

During a live chat discussing her 28kg weight loss, Rebel Wilson wipes away tears as she admits she ‘wore her weight as a barrier’ … before making sure her eggs were frozen at 40!

Rebel Wilson was emotional when he discussed his incredible 28kg weight loss on Wednesday.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 40, struggled with tears as she openly revealed that she had not treated her body with the ‘love and respect’ she deserved in the past.

In the moving scenes, Rebellion said: ‘I wear my weight as a barrier so people will not approach me.’

Speaking of: Rebel Wilson gets emotional as he discusses his incredible 28kg weight loss during an Instagram live session with his fans on Wednesday

As she began to tear up, the Hustle star added: ‘It’s hard when I talk about emotional things … it’s hard. I can do this.

‘I don’t value myself, I don’t say negative things to myself. It was hard. I try to change those patterns, so you behave very lovingly and respectfully.

‘I work on self-love, and that is a difficult concept to master.’

Rebellion also revealed that he wants to be healthy by 2020 because he has decided to freeze his eggs if he wants to start a family in the future.

He added: ‘I was thinking about fertility, I had good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like – well, I’m going to do this. I’m going to be healthy. ‘

The insurgency has confirmed that it has lost 28kg of weight so far this year, and a large portion of it is put down to interest in hiking.

Last Appearance: Rebellion 2014 December Picture

Shrinking star: Rebellion on Sunday announced that it had reached its target weight of 75 kg with ‘one month left’ ... previously 20 kg.

On top of his goals: Sydney-born star shared a photo of the number 74.6 on the scale in an Instagram Stories post.

She now weighs 75kg (165 pounds or 11.8 lbs) – over 100kg at the beginning of her fitness journey.

The comedian proudly announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, confirming that he has achieved his target weight by ‘allocating time’.

Sharing a photo of the number 74.6, the star said he needed a ‘firm measurement’ to keep himself motivated, even though it was not about a number.

‘Achieve my goal in more than a month! Although it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a definite measure to be a goal, it’s 75 kilograms, ‘the rebellion showed in the title of the post.

Content: Although it's not about a number, the star says she needs a 'definite measurement' to keep her motivated

