That second epidemic: “fake news” about those vaccines.
“To defeat Govt-19, we must also defeat the parallel epidemic of despair that has prevented our collective response to this disease, and this could undermine our shared ability to vaccinate,” he said.
The head of the world’s largest humanitarian aid network, Kovit-19, said his organization shares the “sense of relief and hope” that advances in vaccines bring. But governments and corporations rooted in misinformation need to “build trust in communities,” he added.
Distrust is growing in other health activities as well
At the same time, distrust is growing around other public health interventions that must be pursued during epidemics.
“This high level of mistrust is evident from the very beginning of the Govt-19 epidemic, and the spread of the virus at all levels is clear,” he said.
“It’s not just a matter of distrust, it’s a matter of information,” Rocca said. “Surprisingly, there are still communities around the world that are unaware of the epidemic.”
Such communities are generally vulnerable and marginalized, beyond the usual communication channels, he said. He cited the example of Pakistan, citing a federal survey, where 10% of respondents were unaware of Govt-19.
“We hope that the massive concerted effort needed to get the Govt vaccine out in an equitable manner will be on par with the equally massive efforts to build and protect trust quickly,” Rocca said.
Rocca’s comments echoed the words of scientists around the world.
