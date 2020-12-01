Red Cross president says ‘fake news’ about Govt-19 vaccine has become a second epidemic

That second epidemic: “fake news” about those vaccines.

Francesco Rocca, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross and Crescent Societies, UN. At a virtual conference for reporters on Monday, he said governments and corporations should implement measures to combat the disease. Growing distrust and misinformation

“To defeat Govt-19, we must also defeat the parallel epidemic of despair that has prevented our collective response to this disease, and this could undermine our shared ability to vaccinate,” he said.

The head of the world’s largest humanitarian aid network, Kovit-19, said his organization shares the “sense of relief and hope” that advances in vaccines bring. But governments and corporations rooted in misinformation need to “build trust in communities,” he added.

Rocca said reluctance is growing around the world about vaccines, especially the Govit-19 vaccine. He cited a study Johns Hopkins University In 67 countries, it has been found that vaccination acceptance has dropped significantly between July and October this year. Distrust is growing in other health activities as well At the same time, distrust is growing around other public health interventions that must be pursued during epidemics. “This high level of mistrust is evident from the very beginning of the Govt-19 epidemic, and the spread of the virus at all levels is clear,” he said. The most obvious example is how many there were in the Western world, he added Do not like to wear masks . However, he said mistrust and misinformation were a global issue. “It’s not just a matter of distrust, it’s a matter of information,” Rocca said. “Surprisingly, there are still communities around the world that are unaware of the epidemic.” READ Biden: Trump trying to undermine election legitimacy Such communities are generally vulnerable and marginalized, beyond the usual communication channels, he said. He cited the example of Pakistan, citing a federal survey, where 10% of respondents were unaware of Govt-19. “We hope that the massive concerted effort needed to get the Govt vaccine out in an equitable manner will be on par with the equally massive efforts to build and protect trust quickly,” Rocca said. Rocca’s comments echoed the words of scientists around the world. Last month, British scientists warned that the United Kingdom May not meet the threshold Vaccination to protect the community due to misinformation, mistrust and public reluctance to get the corona virus vaccine.

