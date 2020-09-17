Nick P. Beta While the Red Sox might be able to see his appearance later in the season, the team has been holding a new right-hander at the alternate training ground long enough to slow him down the road to free agent a year. Alex Speier on the Boston Globe. Pivetta entered this year with two years, 94 days of MLB service, and it took 78 more days to reach a three-year stagnation. Since each date of the 2020 season occupies roughly 2.77 days of service time on this year’s prorated schedule, he would have needed 29 days to get there. It will not be possible with the current trajectory as P. Beta started the simulation game yesterday. This means he will not be able to participate in the Boston rotation until next week.

Of course, it could all be controversial if P. Beta doesn’t solidify himself in the big leagues. The right-handed pitcher has shown off his potential from time to time with the Phillies and can miss the bat in the bunch. But consistency avoided him and Phils handed him over to Boston in last month’s trade. Brandon Workman and Heathhembri. Pivetta is now in control until season 2024, but should improve the 5.23 ERA and 4.64 FIP they posted over the last three seasons.

