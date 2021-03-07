Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 10 range in global markets and we already have the Pro version in the league. This is a testament to the fact that cheap smartphones are simply becoming more brutal. After all, 120 Hz, a super premium design and 108 MP. You can find our quick review here Here. Now if you already know the Redmi Note 10 Pro on the outside, let’s see how it looks on the inside.

Redmi Note 10 Pro: Already visible on the outside Now look inside!

Removing devices this time is not iFixIt or regular YouTube. In fact, the journey into the Redmi Note 10 Pro comes from Xiaomi itself.

You can see that the device is disassembled in a video. In this particular case, it is the bronze variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

The video begins by removing the back panel cover. At that point we see three areas right now. First we find the processor, storage, camera, one of the dual speakers, the battery in the center and below.

Then there is Samsung’s largest 108-megapixel sensor and high-angle, telemacro and depth sensor. They are all kept separate, not as a single volume. However above we have the infrared sensor and 3.5mm audio output.

In the center, there is a camera for 16-megapixel selfies.

However, another detail is that one of the speakers is fixed to the middle frame, but not to the upper part we saw above. However, when removing the battery from the core position, we will learn more details. Chinese company Sanwoda Electronics Co Ltd claims 4,920mAh lithium battery Site Kismosina.

Last, but not least, we have the team up and down. In the lower part there is another speaker, USB-type C port, linear vibration motor Z-axis and it is connected to the motherboard via a membrane.

