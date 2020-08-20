Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Drops Homophobic Slur On Sizzling Mic Throughout MLB Video game

Breaking Information

Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman uttered an offensive, homophobic slur whilst calling the Reds game Wednesday … evidently not realizing his microphone was on.

Brennaman — who was announcing a doubleheader versus the Kansas Metropolis Royals — was listened to referring to a town as “a person of the f** capitals of the planet.”

Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was caught on a incredibly hot mic declaring “one of the fag capitals of the planet.” He is currently asserting the second match of the Reds’ doubleheader from Kansas Metropolis. pic.twitter.com/Uwz07eRIKv — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 20, 2020

Seconds afterwards he snapped back into announcer method and browse a promo for the Reds Are living Pregame Show … as if absolutely nothing experienced transpired.

But, viewers ended up Shocked … and the clip went viral on social media in a make a difference of minutes.

56-yr-previous Brennaman has been calling MLB games due to the fact the ’90s and has been the featured play-by-engage in broadcaster for major situations like the BCS National Championship Video game, the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, the 2008 Sugar Bowl … even the 2011 Professional Bowl. READ Penn Point out football mentor James Franklin frustrated by Significant 10 interaction on postponement

He’s been working with the Reds due to the fact 2006.

