Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Drops Homophobic Slur On Sizzling Mic Throughout MLB Video game

6:32 PM PT — Brennaman just apologized for his language on-air though calling a house run at the exact same time.
Seriously.
For the duration of his apology, Brenneman acknowledged he’ll possibly be fired for the incident — stating, “I really don’t know if I am gonna be putting on this headset again.”
Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman uttered an offensive, homophobic slur whilst calling the Reds game Wednesday … evidently not realizing his microphone was on.
Brennaman — who was announcing a doubleheader versus the Kansas Metropolis Royals — was listened to referring to a town as “a person of the f** capitals of the planet.”
Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was caught on a incredibly hot mic declaring “one of the fag capitals of the planet.” He is currently asserting the second match of the Reds’ doubleheader from Kansas Metropolis. pic.twitter.com/Uwz07eRIKv
Seconds afterwards he snapped back into announcer method and browse a promo for the Reds Are living Pregame Show … as if absolutely nothing experienced transpired.
But, viewers ended up Shocked … and the clip went viral on social media in a make a difference of minutes.
56-yr-previous Brennaman has been calling MLB games due to the fact the ’90s and has been the featured play-by-engage in broadcaster for major situations like the BCS National Championship Video game, the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, the 2008 Sugar Bowl … even the 2011 Professional Bowl.
He’s been working with the Reds due to the fact 2006.
