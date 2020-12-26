(Referendum) War budget? IPhone SE 2020 vs Galaxy S20 FE

It is an undeniable fact that both Apple and Samsung decided to place a big bet on the slightly lower segments of the market, especially since Apple introduced 5 devices in 2020 instead of the traditional 3.

However, I have never seen anyone with their own eyes to see the best Samsung vs Apple fight in the same friendly place! After all, has anyone seen the iPhone SE 2020 Vs Galaxy S20 FE Dowel? Has anyone noticed the real differences between these two devices?

Badalha budget? IPhone SE 2020 vs Galaxy S20 FE

So, the iPhone SE 2020 was launched in April of this year, in order to provide a very cheap ‘cheap’ gateway for anyone who likes the iPhone but does not care to destroy their bank account with the more expensive models. In other words, it is a cheap way for consumers to enter the most complete and desirable Apple ecosystem. However, it is also clear that Apple has made little effort in the design of this device … let’s talk more about this.

However, this bet may be due from Apple, which has not warmed or cooled the market since the introduction of the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite last year, Samsung has decided to launch the most interesting and powerful device in the S20 format in 2020. Hope.

It really seems to be insulting to the iPhone SE as a standard

We are talking about a device that is one of the best smartphones that Samsung has introduced in 2020, which is very impressive in terms of performance, design and, of course, the habits of the major manufacturers. Of the smartphone world.

First of all, does it make sense to pay almost € 500 for a smartphone with the same design as the iPhone 6? To understand the matter, the iPhone 6 was first launched in 2014, 6 years ago.

Yes, it is true that the iPhone SE 2020 has more RAM and has the same processor that will give life to the 2019 iPhone 11 Pro. But it also has the same perfect body, LCD screen and battery as the models introduced 6 years ago.

However, on the other side of the coin we have the Galaxy S20 FE … a device that brings to the table the same design of the Galaxy S20 range introduced in February 2020. Same precision processor (5G version has Snapdragon 865), more RAM memory, a bigger battery and well … infinite OLED screen capable of reaching 120Hz!

This is a completely different user experience! We compare the 2020 design with the 2014 design. It is very similar in price to Apple’s iPhone SE.

But more important than my opinion on this matter is yours! We want to know your opinion! Vote in the box below.

Also, what do you think about all of this? Please share your opinion with us in the comments below.

