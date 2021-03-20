Register! The NASA astronaut will have to spend a year on the ISS

A NASA astronaut must give “body to manifest” so that the film made in Russia can win. In other words, to accommodate the actor traveling to ISS, Mark Vande Hay will have to spend a whole year at the International Space Station.

In other words, the astronaut will have to give up his place in the capsule, which will bring him back to Earth so that the actor can return.

The first images shot in space

Since the Earth is not enough, we have successfully captured space or some parts of it. In this 21st century space race, as we already know, there are commercial aircraft.

On the one hand it has already been announced Tom Cruise Flying with NASA and SpaceX to star in the first film ever made from Earth Roscosmos, A Russian space company, plans to make a film with a space logo.

For this purpose, along with Channel One, Roscosmos is now available Looking for an actress It fits the design and is ready to accept the challenge of going further. In fact, the film is tentatively titled "Challenge".

The astronaut sees the stay as a wonderful opportunity

Spacecraft are not real planes because we know the ads on Earth. Therefore, seats are calculated and greatly reduced.

Apparently, the astronaut Hi Mark Vande, Ending April 9th, will have to stay there until the spring of 2022.

At a press conference, Vande Hey may be asked to surrender his place in the Soyuz capsule so that the actor can return to Earth. Although a year has long been known, the astronaut insists he has never been in space for more than half a year, so now he has a chance to understand what it is.

Honestly, for me, this is an opportunity for a new life experience. I am very excited.

Hi there Mark.

So far, NASA's Scott Kelly, who holds the record for the most consecutive days in space, was 340 days away from Earth in 2016. Christina Koch recently finished second on the ISS ship with 328 days.

Also read: