Home science Register! The NASA astronaut will have to spend a year on the ISS

Register! The NASA astronaut will have to spend a year on the ISS

Mar 20, 2021 0 Comments
Imagem Estação Espacial Internacional a fugir do lixo espacial

A NASA astronaut must give “body to manifest” so that the film made in Russia can win. In other words, to accommodate the actor traveling to ISS, Mark Vande Hay will have to spend a whole year at the International Space Station.

In other words, the astronaut will have to give up his place in the capsule, which will bring him back to Earth so that the actor can return.

The first images shot in space


Since the Earth is not enough, we have successfully captured space or some parts of it.  In this 21st century space race, as we already know, there are commercial aircraft.


On the one hand it has already been announced Tom Cruise Flying with NASA and SpaceX to star in the first film ever made from Earth Roscosmos, A Russian space company, plans to make a film with a space logo.


For this purpose, along with Channel One, Roscosmos is now available Looking for an actress It fits the design and is ready to accept the challenge of going further.  In fact, the film is tentatively titled "Challenge".


NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hey.


Astronaut Mark Vande Hey, from NASA.




The astronaut sees the stay as a wonderful opportunity


Spacecraft are not real planes because we know the ads on Earth.  Therefore, seats are calculated and greatly reduced.


Apparently, the astronaut Hi Mark Vande, Ending April 9th, will have to stay there until the spring of 2022.


At a press conference, Vande Hey may be asked to surrender his place in the Soyuz capsule so that the actor can return to Earth.  Although a year has long been known, the astronaut insists he has never been in space for more than half a year, so now he has a chance to understand what it is.




Honestly, for me, this is an opportunity for a new life experience.  I am very excited.




Hi there Mark.


So far, NASA's Scott Kelly, who holds the record for the most consecutive days in space, was 340 days away from Earth in 2016.  Christina Koch recently finished second on the ISS ship with 328 days.




Also read:

READ  Arecibo Laboratory suffers more damage as the second cable fails

You May Also Like

Instagram

Instagram will create an app for kids

Just Cause is on its way to Android and iOS, we already have the official trailer!

Just Cause is on its way to Android and iOS, we already have the official trailer!

The Ball - PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus subscribers get 15 (games)

The Ball – PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus subscribers get 15 (games)

Facebook can access all your bank account details #boat

Facebook can access all your bank account details #boat

You can now authenticate yourself on Facebook with the body security key in Android and iOS - apps

You can now authenticate yourself on Facebook with the body security key in Android and iOS – apps

Increases Xbox download speed with paused games

Increases Xbox download speed with paused games

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *