Reinforcement of Mariana Tandas Benfica – Women’s Football

The Lisbon club said on its official website that Brazilian footballer Mariana Tandas has signed a contract with the left back until the end of this season, a Benfica reinforcement.

“The 26-year-old Brazilian left-back has been playing for Flamenco and is now strengthening Benfica’s women’s football team for the 2020/21 season,” the club said.

Mariana Tantas, who won the service of Cruciro, who won the Minas Gerais Championship in Brazil in 2019, said she would come to Benfica to “help the team achieve titles” and make their dream of playing in Europe come true.

“Any footballer dreams of playing in Europe. Benfica is a giant club in Portugal. I did not think twice when I received this proposal.”

Hiring Mariana Tandos follows Brazilian Lorena Santana, a 20-year-old defender, credited to Tomayense and international goalkeeper Leticia ‘Lele’.

In the second leg of the championship, after the departure of Luis Andrade, Benfica, now the coach of Filippa Pato, is in second place with six points, one point less than Famaliko, who played in three games.

In the Portuguese Cup, the team makes its debut in the third round, in which they face the creation of Brito, from the second division, and in the League Cup, they beat Famaliko 3-0 to advance to the final.

This season, but as mentioned earlier, the team won the league trophy, beating Sporting Prague in the final in January (3-0), and the team lost a few days in the final of the Portuguese Cup (3-1).