Relate Mundo premieres on Netflix: What is the Western movie about Tom Hanks? – Cinema News

Helena Jengel, a young German actress nominated for awards at the Golden Globe and SAG Awards, will co-star with the actor.

Riladoz du Mundo, a new film starring Tom Hanks, premiered on Netflix today (10/02) and is an adaptation of the book of the same name written by Ballet Giles. The product was first released in theaters in the United States and was purchased by streaming to other parts of the world and has received good reviews, mainly for the performance of Hanks and the expression of Helena Jengal.

What is the history of world reports?

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kid (Hanks) travels from city to city throughout the United States as a public correspondent. Crossing the Texas Plains, he meets a 10-year-old girl named Johanna who was captured by Native American Kiova tribes 6 years ago.

This film is a reinterpretation of the American West

A kind of road movie through the American West, World Reports Directed by Paul Greengrass (in his second collaboration with Tom Hanks after Captain Phillips in 2013), he is best known for his aesthetics centered on reality, the legacy of his past as a documentary maker.

Although used to star in films such as Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and Bridge of Spice, the actor has never enjoyed Western appearances, appearing alongside Quentin Tarantino and Alejandro Gonzalez in recent years. . Helena Jengel with Hanks, the expression of the German film Penny, is already considered one of the most talented young actresses in world cinema and has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globe, SAG Awards and Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

“Director Paul Greengrass, known for his frantic camera and countless breathtaking action scenes in his film, is entering the vast landscape of the West for the first time. Says Barbara Demarov in her review of Adorosinima.