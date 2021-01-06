Removing total options from Facebook pages through visual redesign || News

The new page design will be released in the next few months
Photo: Photo by Richard Drew / AB
Facebook announced on Wednesday (6) that the total number of likes on the pages will be changed by the number of followers.
The goal is to clarify how many people can be reached by the publications on each page – that content can be enjoyed and stopped on the social network or vice versa.
The amount of reactions in the posts, such as “I liked”, “I loved” and “Wow” are constantly displayed.
This change will occur with a product in appearance, which will make the pages easier, and will gradually be released over the next few months. See new:
The total number of options on the pages will vary by the number of followers;
The biography and description of the pages will be very important;
Administrators can create a new type of publication with question and answer to communicate with followers;
Pages can follow other creators and have news feeds that target executives. This allows content creators to follow, interact with posts and follow trends.
Comments from public figures and verified pages will be posted throughout the social network;
The verified logo will be highlighted in these comments, and there will be a “Follow” button next to the page name.
You must be logged in to post a comment on the page. This site aims to promote a discussion of the subject matter of the article. Attacks that undermine ethics and discipline can be condemned by comments with impartial tones, which can even lead to loss of account. To read Terms of use And participate responsibly.
You should not post comments for the purpose of distributing or promoting any idea and / or opinion.
Inciting and / or inciting those who defy, defame, violent, defamatory, obscene, or, in general, contrary to the public order;
Inciting and / or promoting discriminatory actions or ideas based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, belief, disability, race, nationality or social status;
Creates predatory behavior, harassment, intimidation, harassment, intimidation or threats to third parties;
Triggers practices that are dangerous, dangerous, or detrimental to the health and psychological balance;
Violation of third party trade secrets;
It is contrary to respect, personal and family intimacy or the image of the people;
Infringes on intellectual or industrial assets of a third party, or contributes to such practices;
Facilitating the spread or material of viruses, corrupted data or any other malicious or malicious organ;
Contempt of election and party law;
Use space for business or advertising purposes, including: spam for business purposes, corporate correspondence and communications (business expectation, sale of services and products, even if related to individuals) or business related use, or sale of products or services (non-profit or non-profit) Advertiser or other users or third parties (including requests for contributions or donations) who make the request.
If you post comments in violation of the provisions of Section 1 above or any other terms of this Term of Use, Gazetaweb.com may, at its sole discretion, remove the comment or block you as a user, at any time, without any prior notice. .
Comments are the sole responsibility of their authors and do not represent the opinion of this site.