Home science Renault replaces diamond to get the new electric R5 – Observer

Renault replaces diamond to get the new electric R5 – Observer

Mar 13, 2021 0 Comments
Renault replaces diamond to get the new electric R5 - Observer

It is fashionable to change the logo not in a radical way but with small touches and adjustments, which will allow you to look more youthful like the VW or Nissan, otherwise Retro, For brands that firmly believe that the future depends on reclaiming the past, a strategy followed by Peugeot and now Renault.

When the new Renault 5 electric, the successor to the 1972 R5, was unveiled this year, the French brand immediately had a unique, glowing logo that was understood to be an electric vehicle, but in a design reminiscent of the 1972 Renault logo, exactly the year the R5 appeared. Now Gilles Widel, the design director of the French brand, explains that this is the new brand of the French manufacturer and is moving forward with the strategy for the coming years.

The evolution of Renault icons over the years

The new logo, now offered, appears to adorn Renault’s first bonnet in 2022, knowing that the new electric R5 will appear in 2023, but with the guarantee that all new vehicles produced after 2024 will accept it.

With the use of the French manufacturer, the electric R5 will occupy the space owned by Zoe today, and must be filled with several 100% battery models, all of which are based on specific bases for this type of technology. See Gilles Vital’s descriptions here:

Pub RE Continue reading next

READ  A fake asteroid? NASA Expert Identifies Mystery Objects As Old Rockets

You May Also Like

WhatsApp Instagram Reels

WhatsApp may get the new Instagram integration in a future update

Makes Twitter service to compete with Clubhouse - DNOTICIAS.PT

Makes Twitter service to compete with Clubhouse – DNOTICIAS.PT

Twitter launches service to compete with Clubhouse in April - Social Networks

Twitter launches service to compete with Clubhouse in April – Social Networks

Total War: THREE KINGDOMS

Three Kingdoms – Rules Separated are now available

Afinal, porque explodiu a Starship SN10 da SpaceX? Elon Musk explica

After all, why did SpaceX’s starship SN10 explode? Elon Musk explains

Joseph Forres asks Major Nelson what he thinks about the confusing names of Xbox consoles

Joseph Forres asks Major Nelson what he thinks about the confusing names of Xbox consoles

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *