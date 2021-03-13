Renault replaces diamond to get the new electric R5 – Observer

It is fashionable to change the logo not in a radical way but with small touches and adjustments, which will allow you to look more youthful like the VW or Nissan, otherwise Retro, For brands that firmly believe that the future depends on reclaiming the past, a strategy followed by Peugeot and now Renault.

When the new Renault 5 electric, the successor to the 1972 R5, was unveiled this year, the French brand immediately had a unique, glowing logo that was understood to be an electric vehicle, but in a design reminiscent of the 1972 Renault logo, exactly the year the R5 appeared. Now Gilles Widel, the design director of the French brand, explains that this is the new brand of the French manufacturer and is moving forward with the strategy for the coming years.

The new logo, now offered, appears to adorn Renault’s first bonnet in 2022, knowing that the new electric R5 will appear in 2023, but with the guarantee that all new vehicles produced after 2024 will accept it.

With the use of the French manufacturer, the electric R5 will occupy the space owned by Zoe today, and must be filled with several 100% battery models, all of which are based on specific bases for this type of technology. See Gilles Vital’s descriptions here: