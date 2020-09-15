Home Tech Report: Sony cuts PS5 production estimates, citing supply chain issues

Sep 15, 2020 0 Comments
Bloomberg Report Sony will make about 4 million fewer PlayStation 5 systems in the current fiscal year, which is a decline in production due to a weakened supply chain that provides the console’s motherboard.

Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with Sony’s plans, expects to produce around 11 million units today. The source said the PS5’s custom-designed silicon production yield was down by 50%. These yields have improved, but have not stabilized to a reliable level.

Sony in april 5-6 million PS5 production plans, According to an internal plan reported by Bloomberg at the time. However, the isolated lifestyle brought PlayStation Plus subscriptions to record levels, and the company more than doubled these plans after the summer when it saw big sales for its proprietary products. Our last Part 2 and The ghost of Tsushima.

For comparison, Sony’s original publicly shared PlayStation 4 sales estimates are 5 million PS4 sales expected In the first 5 months of release, PS4 eventually 7.5 million units sold From launch on November 15, 2013 to March 31, 2014.

Sony will announce pricing, release and pre-order dates. Wednesday afternoon showcase presentation. Rival Microsoft Already released Xbox Series X (and Series S) release date on November 10th, Pre-order Of the $499 and $299 consoles starting September 22nd.

