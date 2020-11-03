Report: The first Apple Silicon Macs are MacBook Pro and Air.

Apple will begin the Mac transition to an ARM-based Apple silicon CPU with three laptops, including the 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 13-inch MacBook Air. report From Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who wrote an accurate report on Apple’s latest plans.

Earlier this week, Apple Another live streaming event The event, tagged “One More Thing,” was already widely expected to unveil the company’s first Apple Silicon Mac, and the Bloomberg report confirmed that this would be the focus of the event. Officially the first apple Announcement We plan to move from Mac to our own silicon at our annual developer conference this summer.

Today’s report claims that Apple will unveil at least two new laptops next week, but mentions that the two 13-inch models are closer to the production pipeline than the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It also says that there will be very few design changes to the three machines beyond the new chip.

Each laptop includes an Apple-designed System-on-Chip closely related to the A14 chip found on the newly released iPhone and iPad Air models. Each chip contains a CPU, GPU, and a Mac version of Apple’s Neural Engine machine learning processor, which is said to be more efficient than the Intel chips currently included with Macs.

Reports that there are no design changes suggests that Apple’s announcement next week might be about performance or battery life, not making machines thinner, at least as far as this first wave is concerned.

Apple said it will update its entire Mac product lineup with Apple Silicon within two years this summer. Bloomberg’s story claims that Apple is updating the iMac with the new silicon and developing a new, smaller version of the Mac Pro.

I’m not sure if the company plans to release a new updated Intel Mac along with the Apple Silicon Mac in the next few months, or if that statement simply means Intel, but the fact that the Mac has promised to support Intel CPUs for years It is worth noting. Your Mac continues to receive software updates.

The Apple Silicon transition will liberate Apple from Intel’s unreliable product roadmap, and benchmarks from the iPad Pro and Apple Silicon Developer Transition Units suggest that users will see performance gains in certain types of tasks.

Still, not everyone may see a completely smooth transition. Apple claims that legacy Mac apps designed for Intel CPUs will often run well on Apple Silicon Macs via Rosetta 2, although Apple Silicon versions of some important software such as Adobe Photoshop or Unity have already been announced, but still have a lot of questions. Especially for professional users.

For example, it’s not clear what options a software developer will have to run x86 Windows in emulation for testing purposes.

With the launch of Apple’s first ARM-based Macs, some or all of these questions will be answered in the coming weeks.