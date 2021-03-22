Residency Evil Re: Verse to have public beta in April

Resident Evil re: verse will be entitled to a public beta next month, that is Announced Officially Capcom.

Interested players should mark April 8 on the calendar as the test phase will begin at 6:00 am in Portugal. These servers will be available until April 11, 6:00 am on the mainland of Portugal.

The Japanese production company also revealed that players on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can enjoy this public beta, i.e. on three platforms that receive multiplayer program on launch day. However, it should be noted that re: verse can be played on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series.

As far as requirements are concerned, the manufacturer states that interested players should have a Capcom ID and be related to the hardware they want to test the job with. Before starting to try the beta, you need to connect the Capcom ID to the hardware.

This beta is said to test the balance of the computer and the game, as well as the servers. The manufacturer also warns that unexpected maintenance sessions may occur during testing. Anyone who has already downloaded the personal trial version will not need to download the game again.

A copcom Announced Citizenship Evil Re: Verse January, Being multiplayer components, will be included for free with Resident Evil Village, which will be released on May 7th.