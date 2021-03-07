Resurrected ones can import savings from the original game

Diablo 2: Resurrected players can use their original Diablo 2 repositories on Remaster as they are more accessible.

In an interview with IGN Middle East, Diablo 2: resurrected producer Matthew Ciderkist confirmed the news and said he was shocked to learn that the blizzard brutally forced the appeal and that it worked.

“It simply came to our notice then [na remasterização], We wondered if the old saved files would work, we forced it, it worked! ‘Well, we thought this was the best feature,’ ‘Ciderkist said. This means that players can still take the space they left when they access the files, remastering all audiovisual updates exclusively.

The number of people with 20-year-old savings on hand is probably very small, but it is a beautiful indication of how the team struggles to bring the original game to modern platforms. When playing Resurrection, you will effectively run the original game, however, with a 3D layer on top. As executive producer Rod Ferguson told us in Blisscon, “This is a redesign, not a remake. The Fit. “

Diablo 2: Resurrected 4K graphics, 7.1 surround sound, updated 3D models and redesigned displays will be launched later this year – but you can switch between the original and new displays at the push of a button. The game is available for many platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Later this week, it was announced that Diablo 2: Resurrection will offer two alphabets, a single player and a multiplayer. Players can register via alpha Battle.net. The game emerged during this year’s BlissCon online. See all the ads for the first day of Blissconline by clicking here.

* Translated by Nicole Pereira

