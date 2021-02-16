Review | A night in Miami has the power of words

It is based on personalities to understand the struggle of the civil rights movement in the United States, A night in Miami This is a fictional account. Nevertheless, it is a story supported by the circumstances by the force of the war necessary to provoke a cultural upsurge in the 1960s.

Director Regina King, Oscar for Supporting Actress If Peel Street can talk (by Barry Jenkins, 2018), features a film debut that is not only based on a strong and indigestible reality, but also has its power in words. Conversations is a machine that runs the script of Kemp Powers (based on a play by himself). King, in this way, allows words to flow by themselves, actually interrupting at certain moments.

It’s interesting to see how the indigestion points are handled naturally, he seems to want to stab with naturalness without increasing it – because everything is already so absurd. For that, the initial scenes are basic. Cassius Clay (Rat Cory) fights with a white enemy and is cursed by the public; Sam Cook (Leslie Run Jr.) is bullied by a white audience; And Jim Brown (Altis Hodge) receives lawsuits from a landowner for not even allowing him to set foot in the Casa Grande.

“Sam Cook (Leslie Odom Jr.) is being bullied by a white audience.” (Image: Revelation / Apco Films)

This scene of Hodge’s character, in fact, reveals the director’s ability to steer the pace of a discussion and select certain projects. Jim’s refusal to enter the house follows an encouraging option: King reveals the immaculate interior of the house and, in the center, the outside entrance with the NFL player. Though immaculate, the house turns out to be alive in the shadows, in the dark, when the outside glows.

Dark interior and bright light. (Image: Playback / Amazon Prime Video)

This strong symbolic relationship of images, in any case, does not take up much space A night in Miami. The main feature of King’s plan seems to be to revive his characters. Their feelings and beliefs are taken from the footnotes of their existence and expressed in a clear and objective way. In fact, Jim started with an outburst and told of his preference for racists over implicit ones, and everything is more relevant today. In the guise of sheep, they can use reason for their own benefit.

His preference for Jim and the outspoken racists. (Image: Revelation / Apco Films)

From micro to macro impact

Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), in the middle of it all, is a very complex character between four friends. His struggle is direct, and in the midst of it, he suffers from a conflicting relationship with Elijah Muhammad (Jerome A. Wilson), the leader of the Nation of Islam group. It is Malcolm, however, who reveals little by little his preconceived fears about his own future and the future of his family. Therefore, the scenes in which he interacts with his wife (Betty – Joaquina Kalukango) and his daughter (Atalla – Nola Eps) are very sensitive in the film, especially when the little girl asks her mother to talk to her father.

Conversation between daughter and father … (Image: Background / Amazon Prime Video)

While all the issues of the man who mobilized blacks and whites to raise awareness about crimes against the African American people take on even more serious definitions, Jim (again he) has dark skin when questioning the differences between brothers and those of dark complexion. Clear (like Malcolm). At this particular point, it may be thought that King may have extracted more, surpassed the power of words, and attained greater sense power. However, this also avoids Closing, Allowing the conversation to be guided to the scene.

On the other hand, this is a bold choice because Malcolm X is the man with the right words and speeches. While the director avoids interfering with that page, Jim, Cassius, and Sam seem to be translating Ben-Adir’s character. They are the exploding sun and three planets with very different satellites: religion, the arts, the future … and, from that micro universe, decisions will be made that will affect pop culture, politics, sports and society as a whole. A way they could not even imagine.

Malcolm X The universe (focusing on the foreground) and its planets. (Image: Revelation / Apco Films)

Without fear

A night in Miami It says more about each of its characters than many personal biographies. Suddenly, Powers and King look at the humanity in those men and start from this principle that only through human beings can we achieve historical change.

In short, a talented acting director focuses more on the performance of the actors and the lines of the phrases than the distant language. In the end, this is proof that she knew exactly what to say and was not afraid to do it directly, clearly and objectively. King is a player to be followed very closely.

A night in Miami Available at Amazon Prime Video.

