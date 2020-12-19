Rewind Oregon Ducks 31-24 victory over USC Trojans in Pack-12 Championship

LOS ANGELES – We are live from the La Memorial College where the Oregon Ducks defeated the 13th USC Trojans in the Back-12 Championship match.

The ducks were three points behind

Below are live updates of today’s game.

Final: OREGON 31, USC 24

– Incomplete, near excuse-stumbling block. 20 yards to Puru McCoy. McCoy is coming to midfield. Incomplete pass.

– Anthony Brown runs for 9 runs. Cyrus Habibi-Ligio goes down first. Runs to Habibi-Ligio 1. Stumbling to lose Brown 5, Habibi-Ligio recovers. Go 1:19. Habibi-Ligio can’t turn the corner, Oregon face fourth and 13th in 30 seconds, with both teams now using all their time. Tom Sneeze Bunt is a 32-yard line driver, U.S.C. The Trojans own the ball20

– Marquis loses step 1. Incomplete pass. Completed 12-yard for Tyler Vaux. Incomplete depth to Puru McCoy. Go to Vance for UO 40 and for 12. Go to Stephen Carr for 2. Jamal Hill was almost stopped, reviewed and shifted to interception to go with UO 31 at 2:47.

– Oregon owns 13 after penalty 6:16. Travis runs to dye 1. Tyler Shock made no profit. The show had room to run, but threw, and it was incomplete. Tom Sneeze loses Bunt and Return 2 to USE 37

– Pass for 7. Marquez Step Run for 1. Keivon Thebotox trembles, walks to the wound tent and appears to favor his neck. Step 2 and run down first. Stumbled to Step 1. Incomplete deep bass for Freak London and Jamal Hill. The bass is broken. Fourth and ninth in UO 49 and Ketone Slovis 28 see Brew McCoy. Send Stephen’s car to UO for 12. The car runs to 2 and 2. Michael Wright almost intercepts Slovis. Slovis 4-yard touchdown to McCoy. Oregon 31, U.S.C 24 6:16

– Travis dye runs to 5. Punt, Talanova Hofanga crushes Tom Snei and is called upon to harden the kicker and go down first. Tyler runs for Show 4. Sean Dollars Gains Modifying the Domain 15. Cyrus Habibi-Likio 1. Show Scrambles 2. Oregon Time End 11:17. Dye 2. Henry Cuttleman builds a 40-yard field goal. Oregon 31, U.S.C. 17 10:26

3rd QUARTER Result: OREGON 28, USC 17

– Tyler runs the show for 9 runs. Cyrus Habibi-Ligio runs for 2 runs. Sean Incomplete swing pass for dollars. Runs for $ 3.

– USC easily recovers an onsite kick. There was only one player in the Oregon area and Brew McCoy was caught on the fly. Incomplete pass to Amon-Raw St. Brown. Incomplete. Keyvon Thebotex Sack. Bunt for touchback.

– Stephen runs to Car 1. Incomplete. Incomplete but pass interference in Diomotor Lenoir gives first down to USC. Kedon Slovis hangs and passes 8-yard. Amon-Raw 7 for a quick pass to St. Brown and first to midfield. Pass to Drake London in the middle of the 17th. Pass to St. Brown and facemask move the ball to UO 17. 5, 8 for Marquez Step and no gain. Go to USC with 2:49. DJ James’ incomplete, massive bass break. Parker Lewis reached the 21-yard field goal. Orion 28, USC 17 2:28.

– Works for Travis dye 4 and 2. Penalty for personal misconduct in USC. Tyler was eliminated from the show, losing a 15-yard pass to Jaylon Red. Anthony Brown hands Cyrus 1 to Habibi-Ligio. Fourth and inches, Anthony Brown DJ. Oregon Time is up. Sean runs for dollars 5 and 5. Cyrus Habibi-Ligio loses 1. Tyler Shaw runs for 6 runs except for the biggest hit and of course-fire excuse. Quick pass to Johnny Johnson III for 23 yards. Anthony Brown holds no profit. The brown bass was soaked and almost intercepted. Brown 4-yard touchdown bass for dye. Oregon 28, USC 14 7:40 – The season’s longest drive to Oregon in plays (14) and time has passed.

Half: Oregon 21, USC14

– Pass to Drake London 8. Incomplete pass. Incomplete pass with compensating penalties, re-enables third and second. Wrong start. Incomplete. Parker misses Lewis 41-yard field goal wide.

– Loses Play-Action Pass for Hunter Composer 1. Tyler Show Designed Run 3. Travis runs to Dye 9 and down first. Sean dollars for 8 and 1. Anthony Brown came back down to hand over to Cyrus Habibi-Ligio. The Tyler Shock throw, intercepted by Connie Maguga, returned to UO 26 from 0:35 to half.

– No. 5 QB Kale Millan had the biggest hit on kickoff coverage. Keaton Slovis 11-yard pass to Miru McCoy. Stephen Carr runs for 5 runs, 7 for London and Nick Pickett’s unnecessary stiffness moves it to 15 yards UO 42. 2. Pass for 5. Slovis London fourth for 11 and three. Oregon Boss Rush forces are crumbling and incomplete. Stephen Carr 4. Big change pass back from Slovis to London, UO to SC 11. Carrie Bryant Jr. to 1. Pass 1. Marquez Step 1-Yard Touch Down Run. Oregon 21, USC 14 4:35

– Travis tie c for 3 runs after 11 runs. Oregon Time for Tyler Show to Micah Pitman at 11 U.S.C. 16. Tyler Show 16-Yard Touch Down Boss DJ. Oregon 21, USC 7 9:45

– Marquez Step Run 2. Incomplete pass. Brandon Torres Sack. Punt, who scored 38 near Jared Greenfield, was in charge of USC 41 in Oregon.

– Tyler Shock stumbles and recovers from four losses. Compensatory penalties destroy the 4-yard pass. Show Scrambles 4. Punt for USC8.

1st quarter results: OREGON 14, USC 7

– Sean Dollars runs for 15 runs. Micah finishes for Bitman 7.

– 26-yard pass but the illegal blind block moves it 15 yards behind. Amon-Raw St. Brown gets 6 in the air. Stephen Carr ran for 6 runs and went down first. Run for 5. Keaton Slovis keeps alive playing 12-yard pass for St. Brown. In St. Brown’s 47-yard touchdown, Diomodore fell into Lenoir coverage. Oregon 14, USC 7 0:50

– Travis dye 4 run. The Tyler show deep shot for Devon Williams is incomplete. C.J. The incomplete pass for Johnson is split in the middle contact. Bunt.

– Stephen Carr runs for 1 run. Keaton Slovis goes to Trake 10 for London, then Michael Wright goes close to midfield for a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary toughness. Car 2. Slovis Pass 6. Car 1. Fourth and Inches: Kevon Thebodex blows for a run loss and the Ducks take 46 runs.

– Travis dye runs for 4 and 14. Tyler Show 14-yard touchdown bass to Hunter Composer. Oregon 14, USC 0 7:14.

– Pass to Kedon Slovis 8. Marquez Step 4 for 1, 4 for First Town. 2. Step 2. Slovis blocked Jamal Hill.

– Tyler Show Pass for Travis Dye 2. Talanova was sent off by Hofanga for seven losses. Incomplete pass. Punt, USC starts at 5 on its own after a penalty.

– Stephen Carr drives to USC5. Incomplete pass. Six car. Andrew Folio dismissed Ketone Slovis for 11. USC time ended before 4 and 23 p.m. Bunt.

– Oregon 4-Pi-1 comes out blank and the screen pass is incomplete. Travis dye 7 runs. Oregon 7, USC 0 13:49

– The ducks come out in time and force back-and-forth imperfections, then Diomodor interrupts Lenoir and moves a masked ball to USC9.

– Oregon wins toss and postpones. Ducks kicking into the West End Zone.

PREGAME

– R.P. CJ Vertell out It is believed to be a hand injury

– Backup security Steve Stephens IV is out

– TE Spencer Webb is dressed, but Cam McCormick is not traveling

– S. Steve Stephens IV does not seem to be here

– C.P. Donde Manning was out again

– SLP Adrian Jackson Jr. is not here

– ILP MJ Cunningham is not here

– W.R. Brian Addison is wearing No. 25

– S. Jared “J.J.” traveled to Greenfield

– QB J Butterfield He did not go on foot

– O.C. Jonathan Tennis is back with a second-team brigade, not a foot trip

How to see

When: 5 p.m.

TV Channel: Fox

Radio: 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene

How to watch live online: Fox Sports Co.