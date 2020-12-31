Home sport Ricardino’s goal, selected by the Spanish league as one of the best of the last decade

Ricardino’s goal, selected by the Spanish league as one of the best of the last decade

Dec 31, 2020 0 Comments
Ricardino's goal, selected by the Spanish league as one of the best of the last decade

Article

Titles

The letter from Portuguese star Ricardino, who co-produced with Intermovisor in 2017 in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup, finished fourth.

Looking at the approach of the new year and the new decade, the Spanish Futsal League this Wednesday released a special selection of the best and most exciting goals scored between 2010 and 2020 on the courts of the Spanish Pavilions.

Among those selected by the organization, which numbered ten in total, is a well-targeted shot by Portuguese player Ricardino, made in 2017, in the service of Intermovistar in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup against El Bos. The former Benfica player’s quality of performance ranked him fourth in the “Classification”.

In Spain, Ricardino represented Madrid’s Intermovistar between 2013 and 2020, scoring 196 goals in 275 games. Domestically, he has won six leagues, three Spanish trophies, three Spanish Super Cups and one Kings Cup.

Below is a fascinating video full of talented moments posted by the Spanish League on the official page of the social network Twitter.

READ  Mark Cuban Battles Ted Cruz on Twitter

You May Also Like

Bola - FC was interested in exercising precautionary rights against Porto Oleg (Banos de Ferreira).

Bola – FC was interested in exercising precautionary rights against Porto Oleg (Banos de Ferreira).

The Ball - Darwin and David Carmo at Eleven Europa League (UEFA) Revelation

The Ball – Darwin and David Carmo at Eleven Europa League (UEFA) Revelation

After turning off the lights at the stadium, Conceino said: “We are not champions yet

After turning off the lights at the stadium, Conceino said: “We are not champions yet

George Jesus surprised by part 2 of Benfica: «The team was afraid of not winning» - Benfica

George Jesus surprised by part 2 of Benfica: «The team was afraid of not winning» – Benfica

A bola - newspaper «Marga Sport tries to unravel the secret of the game

A bola – newspaper «Marga Sport tries to unravel the secret of the game

The Ball - January already has a title to win in January »(FC Porto)

The Ball – January already has a title to win in January »(FC Porto)

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *