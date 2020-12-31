Ricardino’s goal, selected by the Spanish league as one of the best of the last decade

The letter from Portuguese star Ricardino, who co-produced with Intermovisor in 2017 in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup, finished fourth.

Looking at the approach of the new year and the new decade, the Spanish Futsal League this Wednesday released a special selection of the best and most exciting goals scored between 2010 and 2020 on the courts of the Spanish Pavilions.

Among those selected by the organization, which numbered ten in total, is a well-targeted shot by Portuguese player Ricardino, made in 2017, in the service of Intermovistar in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup against El Bos. The former Benfica player’s quality of performance ranked him fourth in the “Classification”.

In Spain, Ricardino represented Madrid’s Intermovistar between 2013 and 2020, scoring 196 goals in 275 games. Domestically, he has won six leagues, three Spanish trophies, three Spanish Super Cups and one Kings Cup.

Below is a fascinating video full of talented moments posted by the Spanish League on the official page of the social network Twitter.